"Out of the ordinary" - Carlos Tevez opens up on playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Argentina great Carlos Tevez has opened up on playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The 37-year-old is one of the few lucky players to have shared a dressing room with the two legends of modern football.

Tevez played alongside Ronaldo during the duo's time at Manchester United. He spent two years with the Premier League giants from 2007 to 2009, on loan from West Ham United.

He won four trophies in just two years with the club - two Premier League titles, a UEFA Champions League and the League Cup.

With Messi, Tevez represented Argentina on numerous occasions. In all, the former Manchester United and Manchester City star made 76 international appearances for La Albiceleste, scoring 13 goals for them.

When quizzed by ESPN on playing with both the legendary players, Tevez said:

"They are two greats. I felt comfortable with them both. I enjoyed both and learned from them. They are both out of the ordinary.

"With Cristiano, I lived the day to day and with Leo, it was with the national team. They are from another planet. They are still part of football's elite and that is very difficult. It's something to admire. You have to tip your hats off to those kinds of players."

The 37-year-old also commented on the current Argentina national squad. Led by Messi, La Albiceleste won the 2020 Copa America. He said:

"What is seen is that they are happy, very comfortable. A good group has been put together. It's what the people are identifying with. The entire Argentine people are enthusiastic about the national team. They took a load off their backs."

Carlos Tevez picks between Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona

Tevez was also asked to pick between the two greatest Argentina players of all time, Messi and Diego Maradona. He stopped short of revealing his pick, saying:

"Both. They are both Argentine. At times, we fight about it more than the people from outside of the country. The argument has always been made by us. We have to enjoy it."

Tevez's final assignment was with Boca Juniors in Argentina, whom he left in June last year, but didn't announce his retirement from the sport.

