"Out of the question" – Cristiano Ronaldo emphatically rules out return to former club

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted that he has no plans of rejoining Portuguese outfit Sporting CP before the end of his career.

Ronaldo, 38, spent five years in Sporting's academy between 1997 and 2002 prior to his professional debut in August 2002. He registered five goals and six assists in 31 appearances across competitions for them.

After impressing in the 2002-03 season, the right-footed star secured a €19 million move to Premier League outfit Manchester United in 2003.

During a chat with Portuguese newspaper Record, Ronaldo was asked whether he has any intention of returning to his boyhood club Sporting in the future. He replied (h/t X/CristianoXtra):

"It's not worth creating expectations, because I have already said that I want to stay in Al-Nassr this year and next year. I feel happy in Saudi Arabia. They treat me well. The tournament has huge potential and they are continuing to grow, contrary to what many people think."

Reiterating his desire to stay at Al-Nassr, the ex-Real Madrid man said:

"Returning to play in the Portuguese League is meaningless. I will be 39 years old in a few days, and I will play this remaining season and another year in Al-Nassr, which is what I want most."

Ruling out the entire possibility, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner added:

"And when I have 40 'bullets', as my friend Jose Semedo says... let's see what happens then. If I play until the age of 40, it will be a great goal at this level. And then, if it's okay, 41, 42... we don't know. But the possibility of playing in Portugal is out of the question."

Ronaldo, who is set to turn 39 on February 5, has netted 30 goals and provided 11 assists in 31 overall matches for Al-Nassr this campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo shares honest verdict on Sporting CP's title push in ongoing season

When queried if Sporting could emerge as Primeira Liga champions in the ongoing campaign, Cristiano Ronaldo replied (h/t X/CristianoXtra):

"Let's see, what I saw is an organized and strong team, with a very good coach, who knows how to lead the team well. Sporting played attractive football and Sporting fans enjoyed it. What I want most is for them to continue like this and for us to become champions this year."

Ruben Amorim's side, who finished fourth last season, are currently atop the 2023-24 Primeira Liga table with 46 points from 18 matches.

However, defending champions Benfica are hot on Sporting's trail right now. They are second with 45 points from the same number of games.