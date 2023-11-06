“Out for a walk” - Georgina Rodriguez enjoys time out with partner Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has shared snaps of herself enjoying time out with the Portuguese icon following his latest Saudi Pro League clash.

The Spanish social media influencer and model posted pictures of herself and Ronaldo shopping and enjoying lunch on her Instagram story. In the first of these images, Rodriguez can be spotted clicking a mirror selfie with the ex-Real Madrid superstar in the background.

She captioned the post:

"Out for a walk."

Georgina Rodriguez's Instagram story with Cristiano Ronaldo

With her 52.7 million Instagram followers, Ronaldo's partner also shared another post of the couple gorging on some Japanese food.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez enjoying lunch

The couple met back in 2016 when Rodriguez worked as a sales assistant at a Gucci store. Their first interaction took place when the Spanish influencer attended to the 38-year-old striker who entered the store in Madrid as a customer. Since then, the couple have gone on to date and now co-parent five children.

On the football pitch, Ronaldo has been enjoying a rich vein of form off late for Al-Nassr. He bagged a goal in his side's most recent 2-0 Saudi Pro League win against Al-Khaleej on Saturday (November 4).

This season, the former Manchester United striker has scored 15 goals and assisted nine from 16 appearances across all competitions. He continues to find the net with regularity since moving to Saudi Arabia from Old Trafford in January 2023.

Luis Castro reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning strike in Al-Khaleej win

Cristiano Ronaldo (via Getty Images)

Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro lavished praise on Cristiano Ronaldo, calling the Portuguese the best in the world following his incredible opener against Al-Khaleej on Saturday.

As the ball bounced around at the edge of the penalty area, Ronaldo picked it up to unleash a ferocious hit from just outside the box and fired his side ahead. Addressing the 26th-minute goal, Castro said after the match (via Arab News):

"That’s only normal for Cristiano! He makes that look easy. It’s a fantastic goal. Cristiano is No. 1 in the world. He’s a fantastic person and a fantastic professional. He’s massive on the pitch. It’s incredible. For me, he is an example for everybody, and he deserves the best always. He’s fantastic."

Following his goal, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner set up teammate Aymeric Laporte in the 58th minute to double his side's lead. After this victory, the Riyadh-based side (28) are four points behind league leaders Al-Hilal (32).