"Outperforming Mbappe, Vini Jr and Rodrygo combined" - Fans hail Arsenal star as Gunners defeat Real Madrid 3-0 in UCL Q/F

Arsenal fans on social media have lauded Bukayo Saka for his display in their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg clash against Real Madrid. The Gunners secured a thrilling 3-0 win over Los Blancos at the Emirates on Tuesday, April 8.

After a goalless first half, Arsenal broke the deadlock through Declan Rice (58'). The Englishman curled a brilliant free-kick into the back of the net from 30 yards out, following a foul on Saka by David Alaba.

In the 68th minute, Jude Bellingham fouled Saka and Arsenal were awarded another free-kick in a promising area. Rice (70') rifled his effort into the top-right corner of the net, doubling the Gunners' lead.

In the 75th minute, Mikel Merino accurately placed the ball past Thibaut Courtois following a pass from Myles Lewis-Skelly. Despite Madrid's push to reduce the deficit, the game ended 3-0 in favor of Arsenal.

Saka was a menace on the right wing and troubled David Alava, who was deputizing at left-back, throughout the match. The Englishman also won the free-kicks for the Gunners' first two goals of the game.

In 74 minutes on the pitch, Saka maintained a passing accuracy of 77% (17/22). He registered one key pass, created one big chance, and won three out of three ground duels contested (via Sofascore).

In the game's aftermath, fans on X claimed that Saka outperformed Madrid's attacking trio, with one tweeting:

"Saka outperforming Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo combined, this is actually greatness."

"All the “Rodrygo>Saka” people have gone real quiet," another added.

"Saka is unbelievable man. Clearly hangs with these level of attackers," another chimed in.

"I don’t wanna hear no more Cole palmer and foden. Saka is the best out of the lot," a fan opined.

"Madrid fans all over the timeline apologising for comparing Rodrygo to Saka I’m crying man," another fan wrote.

"I’ve seen the light Saka is better than Vini and Rodrygo," wrote another.

How did Arsenal's midfielder Declan Rice perform against Real Madrid?

Arsenal FC v Real Madrid C.F. - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Quarter Final First Leg - Source: Getty

Declan Rice was named the man of the match against Real Madrid for his two outrageous free-kicks, which secured the result for Arsenal.

In 80 minutes on the pitch, Rice maintained a passing accuracy of 90% (27/30). He registered four shots on target, one interception, and won one out of three ground duels contested (via Sofascore).

Rice also created history by becoming the first player to score two direct free-kicks in a UCL knockout phase game, as per OptaJean (via Fabrizio Romano).

