"Outscoring Messi and Mbappe" "This is the end" - Ex-Arsenal attacker stuns fans on Twitter with his iconic 4-goal haul in 5-4 thriller 

Former Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is currently Ligue 1's top scorer ahead of superstars like Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman scored four goals in Lyon's 5-4 win over Montpellier on Sunday, May 7, including a winner in the tenth minute of second-half stoppage time. Fans reacted on Twitter as they watched the extraordinary match unfold.

Remarkably, Lacazette wasn't the only player to score four goals in the match as Elye Wahi scored a poker for Montpellier. Croatian defender Dejan Lovren scored Lyon's third goal in the 70th minute.

Lyon are now seventh in the Ligue 1 table with 56 points from 34 matches. Lacazette is currently the league's top scorer with 24 goals to his name. Mbappe is second on the list with 23 goals. Messi is also in the top 10 with 15.

Lacazette made 206 appearances for Arsenal during his time in London, scoring 71 goals and providing 36 assists. He formed a formidable strike partnership with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Lacazette won the 2020 FA Cup with the Gunners before making a return to Lyon last summer.

Fans were stunned by his heroics. One of them wrote on Twitter:

"Lacazette out scoring Messi and Mbappe in Uber Eats."

Another wrote:

"Lacazette top scorer in Mbappe's league.. this is the end."

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter after Alexandre Lacazette's four-goal haul:

🦅 @Gideoomatic Lacazette top scorer in Mbappe's league.. this is the end Lacazette top scorer in Mbappe's league.. this is the end

Neal 🇦🇺 @NealGardner_ No idea what’s going on in Ligue 1, but how tf is Lacazette about to catch up to Mbappe for the golden boot?!



22 goals for the season, 1 off Mbappe, who could’ve possibly seen that coming? No idea what’s going on in Ligue 1, but how tf is Lacazette about to catch up to Mbappe for the golden boot?! 22 goals for the season, 1 off Mbappe, who could’ve possibly seen that coming?

Max. ✍🏼 @AFCMax9 Arsenal destroying Newcastle and Lacazette scored FOUR goals? What a beautiful day! Arsenal destroying Newcastle and Lacazette scored FOUR goals? What a beautiful day! https://t.co/SQCDKz6BZe

RMFC @TeamRMFC LACAZETTE HAS OVERTAKEN MBAPPE AS LIGUE 1 TOP SCORER LACAZETTE HAS OVERTAKEN MBAPPE AS LIGUE 1 TOP SCORER 😭😭https://t.co/4tMeVvtpFe

Trey @UTDTrey We have Lacazette that bagged just 4 in PL last season hitting 25 ligue 1 goals this season, the same league that someone’s GOAT still hasn’t hit 20 goals in 2 years We have Lacazette that bagged just 4 in PL last season hitting 25 ligue 1 goals this season, the same league that someone’s GOAT still hasn’t hit 20 goals in 2 years 😭

sushi @sushiniesta Prime Mbappe is being outscored by Lacazette in Ligue 1 Prime Mbappe is being outscored by Lacazette in Ligue 1 https://t.co/KLpW6s5yP5

BrandonSX @brandondidier11 @ESPNFC Lacazette out scoring Messi and Mbappe in Uber Eats 🤣🤣🤣🤣 @ESPNFC Lacazette out scoring Messi and Mbappe in Uber Eats 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Arsenal replaced Alexandre Lacazette with Gabriel Jesus

After Alexandre Lacazette's departure last summer, Arsenal brought in Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City to lead the line.

The Brazilian forward has been a crucial player for the team in the ongoing season. However, he missed a large chunk of the season after sustaining an injury during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Jesus has scored 10 goals and has provided seven assists in 30 games across competitions for the Gunners.

The Gunners, meanwhile, are currently second in the Premier League with 81 points from 35 games. They defeated Newcastle United by a score of 2-0 in their most recent league game.

Poll : 0 votes