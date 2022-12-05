"Outstanding in all areas" - Fans feel England star doesn't get the credit he deserves after 3-0 Senegal win

England star Jordan Henderson earned plaudits from fans for his performance against Senegal in the 3-0 win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Many were skeptical when Gareth Southgate decided to name the Liverpool midfielder in his starting XI for the clash against Senegal.

However, Henderson erased those doubts when he scored for the Reds in the 38th minute of the game. He was set up by Jude Bellingham with an accurate pass inside the box.

Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling also got on the scoresheet for the Three Lions to secure a comfortable win.

Henderson was solid throughout the game. His presence brought an element of composure to the Three Lions' midfield. The Liverpool man's leadership qualities were also on full display.

Henderson's safe passing helped Southgate's side keep better control of the ball as well.

Fans heaped praise on the veteran as many pointed out that this was probably Henderson's best performance for his country.

Others opined that he is a better captain and leader than Harry Kane. Some even think that despite his accolades, Henderson is a very underrated footballer and often gets bashed undeservingly.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Jordan Henderson starred in England's win against Senegal to book a slot in the last eight in the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

England are set for a blockbuster clash against France in the World Cup quarter-final after their win against Senegal

England v Senegal: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Senegal failed to provide any kind of resistance to Gareth Southgate's England in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash. However, that surely won't be the case when the Three Lions square up against France in their next game on December 11.

Southgate's side have conceded twice in the tournament. However, Golden Boot race leader Kylian Mbappe and France's all-time record goalscorer Olivier Giroud will look to test the defensive mettle of the team.

The Three Lions have excelled in attack as well, scoring 12 goals in the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far. Whether they can keep up their performances at the same level against the defending world champions and reach the semi-finals for the second edition in a row remains to be seen.

