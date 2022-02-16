"Outstanding player" - Trent Alexander-Arnold says in-form Liverpool star has added a lot to the team

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold believes Diogo Jota has added a lot more to the team with his versatility in attack.

The Portuguese international is currently four goals behind Mohamed Salah in the race for the Premier League golden boot.

Salah and Sadio Mane’s absence during the AFCON this past January did not affect Klopp's men due to Jota’s performances for the Reds.

The attacker has settled well at Anfield and his versatility has held him in good stead so far as he has delivered in all positions across the front line.

Alexander-Arnold paid tribute to Jota’s performances and called him an “outstanding player” who has improved the Reds.

“Diogo is an outstanding player, an outstanding person and someone who has added a lot to the team. He's versatile, played in all positions in the front line and scored goals in all of them. He gets himself in positions where he can score and puts the ball in the back of the net and that is all you ask for.”

Jota could be part of a new front line under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

The Reds' attack perhaps needed a bit of freshness and they signed Jota at the right time in 2020.

The Portuguese is still only 25, and is expected to be part of a new-look attack under Jurgen Klopp in the coming seasons.

The likes of Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are not getting any younger, so Klopp could very well replace them with Luis Diaz and Jota in the coming years.

Jota has already integrated himself satisfactorily into the Liverpool system as his off-the-ball work is impeccable.

Klopp was never in doubt that Jota would turn into a quality attacker.

He said in January.

We were completely convinced when he arrived at the club he would help us massively. Since he is here he has made another step, he has turned into a really world-class striker. Mentality mixed with quality is the reason we signed him.”

Jota will hope to lift his first piece of silverware with Liverpool when the Reds take on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final later in February.

Edited by Diptanil Roy