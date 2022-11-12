"Outstanding on the right hand-side" - Tim Sherwood singles out Tottenham star after thrilling win over Leeds United

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood has praised forward Dejan Kulusevski for his outstanding display during their epic 4-3 victory over Leeds United on November 12.

Antonio Conte's side fell behind three times during the clash in north London thanks to shambolic defending. However, Rodrigo Bentancur's late brace temporarily moved Spurs up to third in their final match before the mid-season break.

After missing six Premier League games, Kulusevski made his return from a thigh problem against Liverpool last week. He started the clash against Leeds and it was clear what Tottenham have been missing for numerous weeks. The Sweden international showcased his pace and ability on the right flank today.

Conte's side have struggled for goals in recent weeks but former boss Sherwood was full of praise for the former Juventus man. While the pundit was on punditry duty for Sky Sports, he stated on Kulusevski's performance (as per HITC Sport):

“Kulusevski has been outstanding on the right hand-side.”

Sherwood made the comment after the winger provided an assist for Bentancur's winner in the 84th minute.

Antonio Conte heaps praise on Tottenham talisman Harry Kane following win over Leeds United

The England captain netted his 12th Premier League goal of the campaign against the Yorkshire club as he opened the scoring for his underfire Tottenham side.

Conte claimed that Kane was fatigued after their League Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest this week. However, he played up Kane's importance to Tottenham after their win over Leeds.

The Italian praised Kane's physicality after the comeback win, as he stated in his post-match press conference (as per Football.London):

"I have to be honest, in this period Harry played a really important role. If we finished this period in the top four and qualified for the top four, I think we have to praise Harry a lot because we have had many injuries at the front. Kulusevski only played this game, we lost Richarlison and without Lucas from the start."

He added:

"Sonny you know also, he struggled a bit in the start of the season. I think Harry honestly deserves great praise because he is always an important player but in this period there was a lot of weight on his shoulders and he played in a great way."

Kane has missed just 12 minutes in 15 Premier League matches for Tottenham this season.

Conte also claimed that the England captain is ready for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar:

"He's arriving at the World Cup with plenty of enthusiasm, in a great physical condition and he's mentally stronger. I think he's ready and I can see it in his eyes, he's ready to be the protagonist."

