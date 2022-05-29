"Overall they were the better team" - Danny Murphy feels Liverpool were 'unlucky' to lose Champions League final to Real Madrid

Danny Murphy has praised Liverpool players and urged the fans not to grumble at Jurgen Klopp. The former Reds midfielder believes they were the better side, despite losing to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

The Anfield side were beaten by Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final last night. Vinicius Jr. scored the lone goal of the game as Blancos sealed their 14th title.

Murphy was writing in his Daily Mail column when he urged the Liverpool fans to stick with Klopp and not go after him following the loss. He added that the Reds were unlucky to lose, as they were the better side. He opined:

"Liverpool were unlucky to lose. Thibaut Courtois had one of those days as a goalkeeper where he never looked like being beaten. You sensed it when he tipped Sadio Mane's shot onto the post, and it was confirmed with that brilliant late stop from Mo Salah. Jurgen Klopp's players will be devastated by the result but they should sleep soundly because overall they were the better team."

Continuing to talk about the game, Murphy added:

"Real Madrid had to play pragmatic to beat them and that's what they did. Casemiro was outstanding, another example of not being over the hill once you turn 30, and Valverde and Carvajal were excellent down their right, snuffing out the threat of Andy Robertson. Great teams find a way to win. Real looked in awe of Liverpool in the first half but it was a shrewd way to stop Klopp's side from killing off them early with high energy."

"They played the percentages and worked out the game could be won on small moments. So when Trent Alexander-Arnold switched off for an instant, Vinicius scored and suddenly L'pool were having to chase a game – against a world-class goalkeeper."

Liverpool's revenge plan stopped by Real Madrid goalkepeer

Thibaut Courtois played the match of his life last night, making nine impressive saves to deny Klopp's side a goal.

The Belgian single-handedly kept Real Madrid in the match, and Vinicius Jr. did the job at the other end to pick up the win.

Los Blancos finished the season with the Champions League title and the Spanish league crown, while the Reds won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.

