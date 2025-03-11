Owen Hargreaves explains what Barcelona superstar has to do in order to win Ballon d'Or ahead of Mohamed Salah

Former England forward Owen Hargreaves has explained what Barcelona superstar Raphinha must do in order to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or title ahead of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah. The 44-year-old claimed that the Brazilian would have to lead his side to the UEFA Champions League title to win the coveted golden ball.

With 32 goals and 22 assists in 41 games, Salah has been unstoppable in the 2024-25 campaign. On the back of his incredible performances, Liverpool sit atop the Premier League, and are on track to make the UCL quarter-finals and have made the EFL Cup final.

On the other hand, Raphinha has been a revelation under Hansi Flick this season, having already racked up 27 goals and 19 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions. The Brazilian's incredible performances have powered Barcelona to the top of LaLiga, the semifinals of the Copa del Rey and the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Raphinha delivered a masterful performance against Benfica in the Round of 16 UCL tie. He played a role in all of his side's goals against the Portuguese opposition, with his three strikes and an assist helping the Catalans win 4-1 on aggregate.

During the second leg of the tie, Hargreaves claimed that the 28-year-old can win the Ballon d'Or if he inspires his side to victory in Europe's premier club competition. In conversation with Steve McManaman on TNT Sports, he said (via Daily Record):

"You could argue on the numbers for the season that he's (Raphinha) in the contention for the Ballon d'Or. His finishing is incredible, it's been out of this world. He's been an absolute revelation. Salah and Raphinha have similar numbers in terms of goals and assists, which is quite remarkable... If you win the big ones (trophies) then you have a chance to win. I think right now it's probably Mo Salah, but I think Raphinha is very, very close."

"He needs to be discussed" - Steve McManaman analyzes Barcelona star Raphinha's Ballon d'Or chances, names other contenders

Liverpool and Real Madrid icon Steve McManaman claimed that Barcelona star Raphinha is a bonafide contender for the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

Speaking on TNT Sports, the 53-year-old said (via Daily Record):

"As a winger he needs to be discussed. We talk about Mo Salah, but we have to put this gentleman in the conversation."

McManaman went on to name other contenders, asserting that the Champions League will be decisive in the Ballon d'Or race. He added:

"Likewise Robert Lewandowski, likewise Harry Kane and it'll all depend on who lifts the Champions League. They are all deserving at this moment in time... They all deserve a mention. Whoever wins the Champions League will probably be favourite (to win the Ballon d'Or)."

Up next, Raphinha will be seen in action in Barcelona's high-stakes clash against Atletico Madrid in LaLiga on March 16.

