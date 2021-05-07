Owen Hargreaves names three positions Manchester United should strengthen in the summer

Owen Hargreaves has boldly claimed Manchester United do not need to sign a new striker this summer. The former Red Devils midfielder feels the club should focus on signing a winger, a holding midfielder, and a center-back in the summer.

Manchester United have been linked with moves for Harry Kane or Erling Haaland in recent months. Both strikers also have various other clubs interested in securing their signatures.

Owen Hargreaves wants Manchester United to reallocate their transfer budget and get the players they need. He believes the Red Devils should go for Jadon Sancho or Raphina in the right-wing position, Declan Rice for the holding midfield role, and then get a center-back too.

"Every ex-Man United player or fan would love Harry Kane or Erling Haaland. But I think the money that would cost right now in the climate – it's probably not realistic. I think Cavani is doing an unbelievable job. Obviously, getting him to sign a new deal there's no transfer fee there. He's on big wages but worth it," Hargreaves told BT Sport.

"I think they need to sign a right-winger – whether it's Jadon Sancho or Raphina from Leeds or someone like that. Declan Rice at the base of the midfield to get the best out of Pogba and Fernandes – I'd love to see that. And then another centre-back. I think they can spend that money, that Haaland-Kane money on potentially three players," added Hargreaves.

Manchester United are likely to spend big in the summer

Manchester United are reportedly ready to spend big in the summer as their owners try to win over the fans following the European Super League debacle. The Red Devils have been linked with various players, but they need to strengthen three main positions as Owen Hargreaves pointed out.

Jadon Sancho has been a long-term target of Manchester United, but his price tag has now reduced. Manchester United wanted to sign him last summer and might finally manage to secure the player's signature this year.

Meanwhile, Declan Rice has been brilliant for West Ham United. The midfielder has been linked with a move to Chelsea in the past and Manchester United will have to fight off the Blues to bring the player to Old Trafford.