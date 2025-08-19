Owen Hargreaves says Arsenal star who played alongside Viktor Gyokeres had 'worst game' in 1-0 win vs Manchester United

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has delivered his verdict on Arsenal ace Bukayo Saka's performance in the Gunners' 1-0 win at Old Trafford. Saka, who started in a front-three alongside new signing Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Martinelli, struggled to make an impact in the game.

Hargreaves went on to claim that it was in fact Saka's 'worst game' in a long time before giving Arsenal due credit for securing the win, despite not being at their best.

Speaking to Stan Sport [via Arsenal Insider], Hargreaves commented:

“I thought Gyokeres struggled, it was probably the worst game I’ve seen Saka play in quite some time. But Wrighty made that point, they found a way to win that game while being second-best.”

Arsenal were not at their best on Sunday, and were probably even lucky to walk away with all three points in the end. Patrick Dorgu hit the woodwork from distance in the first half, while Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo also threatened the Gunners on more than one occasion.

David Raya was excellent between the sticks for the visitors and denied Mbeumo with an incredible save in the second half. Understandably, Saka himself, admitted that the Gunners were not up to the mark despite securing the win.

He was quoted as saying by The Guardian:

“It was not a great performance. We were not up to our usual standards, the basics, sloppy giveaways. Our decision-making was not great and that cost us and gave United a lot of momentum. We did not get punished for it, but we can not do it every game.”

Saka netted 12 goals and registered 14 assists in all competitions last season. He will be hoping to get back amongst the goals when the north Londoners face newly-promoted Leeds United at the Emirates on Saturday, August 23.

Mikel Arteta makes feelings clear about Gyokeres' Premier League debut for Arsenal

Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League - Source: Getty

Mikel Arteta offered his opinion on Viktor Gyokeres struggling during his Premier League debut last Sunday. The Sweden international failed to stamp his authority on the game and looked a shadow of the player he was last season at Sporting CP.

Arteta defended Gyokeres by highlighting how his team did not play to the marksman's strengths. The Spaniard suggested that Gyokeres worked hard for the team and stressed on the fact that it is still a 'good start' to the season for the Gunners.

He stated [via GOAL]:

"Well he did a lot of things very good. You can tell especially in our high press and rhythm that we demand, that especially in the first half we were giving a bit too much time. It is something that we have to work on him, especially there. Then in the final action situation, he did not have that many chances to do that, because in the previous action, we had to play that last ball and the last was standing still with 40 metres to play.

"We did not manage to put the ball through to exploit his quality. But overall, coming away to Man United, winning your first game with Arsenal, is a good start."

Gyokeres joined Arsenal from Sporting in a deal that cost £55 million up-front and £8.5 million in potential add-ons. He netted 54 goals in 52 appearances across competitions last season.

