“Own goal today”, “Such an average team” - Fans unhappy with Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr’s line-up vs Al Fateh in final game of SPL season

Fans on X have expressed dissatisfaction with Al-Nassr's starting XI as the Cristiano Ronaldo-led side takes on Al Fateh in their final game of the SPL season on Monday, May 26. The Knights of Najd will look to end the season on a high with a win, after another disappointing trophyless campaign.
Ronaldo and Co. are currently fourth in the standings and can only secure a top-three finish at best.
Stefano Pioli has named a strong side for the clash with Al Fateh, which sees Cristiano Ronaldo lead the attack alongside Sadio Mane, while John Duran has been omitted from the matchday squad.
However, fans were more concerned with the manager's decision to name defender Mohammed Al-Fatil in the starting XI. The 33-year-old defender has featured sparingly for the side in the league this term, making only eight starts and 16 appearances in total.
One fan joked that Fatil would concede an own goal in the clash and questioned Marcelo Brozovic's absence.
"Fatil coming with the Own goal today. Where is Brozovic?" the fan asked.
"The great Al Fatil starts against Al Fateh," another fan posted.
"Fatil, where is Al khaibari?" one fan questioned.
"What a sad midfield thats is such a average team," another fan berated the lineup.
Cristiano Ronaldo gunning for Saudi Pro League Golden Boot
Cristiano Ronaldo will look to wrap up the season with another goal and clinch the Golden Boot when Al-Nassr face Al Fateh in their final league game of the season.
The Portugal superstar currently leads the SPL scoring charts with 24 goals from 29 outings. Al Ahli's Ivan Toney is second on the chart with 22 goals from 29 matches, while Karim Benzema is third with 21 goals in 28 games.
Despite not leading Al-Nassr to a trophy, Ronaldo's proficiency in the final third has been commendable. Overall, the 40-year-old has notched 34 goals and four assists in 40 games this season.
Ronaldo is yet to sign a new contract extension with Al Nassr, leading to speculations that he could leave the club when his current deal expires in the summer.