Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies to make debut against Leicester City as Fabinho sustains muscle injury

Ozan Kabak was signed on deadline day and is yet to make his debut for Liverpool. The defender, on loan from Schalke, could see himself on the team sheet this Saturday, with Fabinho being the latest name on the injury list.

The young 20-year-old could feature alongside newly signed Ben Davies, who is also yet to feature for the Reds. Signed from Preston, Davies was on the substitute bench for the Brighton game while he remained an unused substitute for the Manchester City defeat.

Liverpool, who remain on back-to-back losses, could very well turn to their new signings for the Leicester game.

Injury to Fabinho

Fabinho, who made his comeback against Manchester City, will be out again with a muscle issue this time.

The list of injuries for the Reds keeps on growing week after week, and the latest name is that of their makeshift defender Fabinho. Pushed into the heart of defense from midfield, Fabinho looked solid in the absence of the two injured centre-backs.

Speaking in his virtual press conference ahead of the Leicester game, Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Fabinho sustained a muscle injury.

“Fab will not be available. He suffered again a little muscle issue, so will be out for this game,” Klopp said.

Fabinho ruled out of #LFC's visit to Leicester City due to a "muscle issue". — David Lynch (@dmlynch) February 12, 2021

The manager stated that Naby Keita and Diogo Jota are yet to train with the team but could be back in 2 or 3 weeks. He was, though, unable to pinpoint an exact date for Fabinho's return.

Debuts for Kabak and Davies?

With Fabinho out injured, Davies could feature alongside Kabak for the first time on Saturday.

In Fabinho’s absence, Klopp could hand a debut to both Kabak and Davies. The two new signings could provide the missing spark to this mentally fatigued side among the defensive injuries.

Here's what Jürgen Klopp had to say on Kabak and Davies making a potential appearance for #LEILIV... — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 12, 2021

Early on, Jurgen Klopp lost his star defender Virgil Van Dijk to a knee injury, and not long after, Joe Gomez suffered a knee injury as well in England training. So far Klopp has had to use numerous centre-back partnerships, including Rhys Williams, Jordan Henderson and Nathaniel Phillips. Saturday could see another new centre-back pairing take center stage.

The manager, however, remained tight-lipped on his team selection.

Klopp hints that in Fabinho's absence, one of his new central defensive signings could play, but confuses the issue by adding, cheekily, to confuse the matter:



"Nat Phillips has been doing really well..." #LFC — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) February 12, 2021

Jurgen Klopp could use Jordan Henderson alongside Nathaniel Phillips, but with either Kabak or Davies, Henderson could be freed from defensive duties and allowed to move back to midfield.

This Saturday could see Kabak or Davies, or both, feature in a red shirt for the first time.