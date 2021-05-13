Create
Liverpool's Kabak ruled out as Rhys Williams gets the nod for Thursday night clash against Manchester United

Jurgen Klopp to opt for Rhys Williams to partner Phillips in the backline against Manchester United in Kabak's absence.
Karishma J
ANALYST
Modified 1 hr ago
Liverpool's injury woes continue as Ozan Kabak is the latest name on the list. The defender's unavailability has forced Jurgen Klopp to place his faith in Rhys Williams for their trip to Old Trafford.

Williams made his third-ever Premier League start against Southampton while partnering Nathaniel Phillips, and it looks like he will keep his spot in the starting XI against Manchester United.

Williams also played in Liverpool's 2-3 defeat at Old Trafford in their FA Cup fourth-round tie.

With Kabak joining Ben Davies on the sidelines, Jurgen Klopp has no choice but to trust the pair of academy graduates against Liverpool's historic rivals.

Ozan Kabak ruled out

Ozan Kabak has not featured for the Reds since the Newcastle game.

Loaned from Schalke, Kabak had slowly eased himself into the squad before being hit by Liverpool's injury curse. Kabak missed out on the Southampton game due to a minor fitness concern, and it doesn't look like he'll make it in time for the encounter against Manchester United.

Speaking in his virtual press conference, Jurgen Klopp delivered some news regarding the injury situation at Liverpool.

Liverpool academy graduate Rhys Williams to get another chance

Rhys Williams is expected to retain his spot in the starting XI on Thursday night.

With Kabak ruled out, Jurgen Klopp is most likely to give Rhys Williams another run in the defensive line rather than re-shuffle with Fabinho. Jurgen Klopp heaped praise over young Williams.

Speaking about Williams' readiness for the game, Klopp said:

"You cannot put the boy on the pitch if he’s not in the shape for that at that moment."
"You have to find another solution. The moment when the boys show up in training when they have the momentum in training and these kinds of things then is a good moment for that."
"Rhys, for example, is now in a really good moment. That helps obviously."

Jurgen Klopp, though, has been cautious about not divulging his line-up strategy.

A top-four finish is still possible for Liverpool. However, they will have to be careful with their makeshift defense against one of the most potent attacks in the Premier League in Manchester United.

Published 1 hr ago
EPL 2020-21 Liverpool Football Manchester United Ozan Muhammed Kabak Jurgen Klopp
