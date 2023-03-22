“Ozil was not the best player of the Arsenal Emirates era” – Emmanuel Frimpong names 4 Gunners stars better than Mesut Ozil

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong has claimed that Mesut Ozil was not the best player in the club's Emirates era. He instead named four other players he considers better.

Ozil, who joined the north London side from Real Madrid in 2013, announced his retirement from professional football on Wednesday, March 22.

When asked about the German midfielder's legacy at the club, Frimpong told BettingSites:

"Ozil was not the best player of the Arsenal Emirates era. The top three is Robin van Persie, Santi Cazorla and Alexis Sanchez. Cesc Fabregas would be fourth too, so Ozil might make the top five."

Frimpong also dismissed claims that Ozil was a lazy player.

He added:

"The way Mesut Ozil plays makes him look lazy. I was there when he made his debut against Sunderland, he assisted Olivier Giroud to win the match and was the best player in that game. Ozil’s style of play was relaxed and not rushed, I think people took that as him being lazy."

"Ozil did not do the extra running because he relied on others to do it for him, but he would create chances whenever he received the ball and he did that throughout his career."

The attacking midfielder arrived at the Emirates as a highly regarded player with intelligent passing.

Ozil bagged 44 goals and 79 assists across 254 games for Arsenal from 2013 to 2021. He holds the record for the second-most assists in a Premier League season with 19 and also helped the club win four FA Cup trophies.

He suffered a dip in his relationship with manager Mikel Arteta and left the club in January 2021 and joined Fenerbahce.

Arsenal suffer blow in pursuit of La Liga midfielder

Martin Zubimendi is expected to remain at Real Sociedad.

Reported Arsenal target and Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi could continue his career in La Liga, despite interest from multiple clubs. This comes after the Gunners had already pursued the player in the January transfer window.

In an interview with Spanish outlet Sport, the player insisted that he would not leave La Real in the middle of the season. He said:

"I look forward to a quiet summer. Like the others and nothing."

Arsenal have a definite interest in bringing a midfielder to the Emirates in the summer. The January move for Chelsea's Jorginho seems to be a short-term solution as the club looks to bring in a cover for Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey.

The Gunners are not alone in their pursuit of Zubimendi, however, with reports suggesting that Barcelona are impressed by the player as well. They see the midfielder as Busquets' long-term successor.

The Spaniard has made 33 appearances across competitions this season, contributing one goal and three assists.

