"Ozil's problem is he had problems with everyone" - Former Arsenal teammate makes bold claim about 33-year-old German playmaker 

Former Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal has suggested Fenerbahce forward Mesut Ozil caused a lot of problems during his time at the Emirates Stadium. Ozil is currently encountering a problematic time in the Turkish side having been omitted from the squad.

Sky Sports claim Ozil has fallen out with manager Vítor Pereira after not being afforded as much game time as he desires.

Monreal has touched on the former Real Madrid attacker's time at Arsenal. He revealed the way in which the player's relationship with then Gunners manager Arsene Wenger ended on a sour note.

He told FourFourTwo:

“Ozil’s problem is that he had problems with everyone. It ended badly with Wenger, he didn’t play the last few games with him, then Emery tried to bring him back and make him our leader."

Monreal then spoke of the north London side not deeming the German at the level required.

He continued:

“To begin with, he gave him a lot of confidence and Mesut played a lot, but the coach understood there were other teammates who were in better condition. Ozil was one of the best players in the team, one of the best paid, but they saw he wasn’t at the level required. As a person, he was good with everyone, but he also missed a lot of games through injury.”

Mesut Ozil's problematic period at Arsenal has continued at Fenerbahce

Ozil's woes have seemingly followed him to Turkey

During his time as a Gunner, Ozil missed as many as 126 games (via Transfermarkt) due to injuries and later falling out of favour.

His relationship with the club ended last summer when he joined Fenerbahce on a free transfer. However, the problems that occurred during his time at Arsenal seem to have followed him to the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium.

Before leaving north London, the German spoke of his disappointment at not having been a regular fixture under Mikel Arteta.

He said (via BBC Sport):

"The past few months haven't been the easiest. Like every player, I want to play every minute of football for my team. In life however, things do not always play out how we expect or want them to. But it is important to look for the positives in life and not the negative, which is why I try to live with no regrets and holding no grudges."

Ozil's reputation as one of the finest attackers of the past generation is being somewhat tarnished by his track record of being an issue.

Monreal's comments about his former Arsenal teammate will only add to the scrutiny that has come the way of the forward over recent years.

