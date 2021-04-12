Ozil says Real Madrid are favorites to retain La Liga and calls Benzema the best in the world

Former Real Madrid attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil has backed Los Blancos to win La Liga after their recent win in El Clasico.

Real Madrid reached the top of the table temporarily following their 2-1 win against Barcelona, and are now just one point behind Atletico Madrid, who have lost a sizeable lead at the summit because of poor form and results.

It was a key week for Real Madrid, who faced a tricky tie against Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-finals, and then a high-profile El Clasico.

The game against Barcelona was particularly crucial as the Blaugrana were in a good run of form ahead of the game. But Zinedine Zidane’s side put in a good display in the first half and defended well in the second to emerge victorious.

Amazing game.🔥 Big, big #ElClasico points 🙌🏼🤍 The favourites for the title now 🇪🇸🏆@realmadrid #HalaMadrid — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 10, 2021

Ozil praises Karim Benzema’s performance and backs Real Madrid to lift the title

Ozil was one of the players to come out on social media and highlight the quality of the game and congratulate his former team.

The German also tweeted that Real Madrid are now favorites for the league title, and singled out Karim Benzema’s outstanding display.

"Amazing game," Ozil posted on Twitter. "Big, big El Clasico points. The favourites for the title now."

"The best striker of LaLiga showed his class again - my boy Benzi," Ozil also tweeted.

Advertisement

The best striker of La Liga showed his class again - my boy Benzi 🔥😎💪🏼 Great 1st half #ElClasico @realmadrid @Benzema — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 10, 2021

Benzema has been in outstanding form of late, scoring ten goals in the last nine games in all competitions for Real Madrid. He is one of the reasons for their impressive form in the second half of the season.

Despite missing some of their key players, Real Madrid are peaking at the right time and are perhaps favorites for the title now.

Although Atletico Madrid have a one-point lead at the top of the table, they are due to face Barcelona in May in what could be a potential title decider.

Real Madrid will hope both teams drop points as it would give them a clear advantage. Should both Madrid clubs finish level on points, Real Madrid will retain their title as they have a better head-to-head record.