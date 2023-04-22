“P**s off” – Robbie Fowler sends X-rated message to Mohamed Salah after latest goal for Liverpool 

Robbie Fowler sent a X-rated message to Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian went level with his goal tally for Liverpool. The Egyptian scored the winner for the Reds in their 3-2 Premier League home win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday (April 22).

The No. 11 is now toed with Fowler (183) and only three behind Steven Gerrard, who's fifth on the club's all-time list. Fowler wrote on Instagram after the Egyptian's equalled his goal tally:

"I wish this @MoSalah chap would p*ss off. ... I'll have to get the boots back out if he carries on #keepgoingMo."

Fowler's comments, though, were sarcastic. Salah has been a key player for the Reds this season once again. He has scored 27 goals and provided 11 assists in 44 games across competitions. Liverpool are seventh in the league with 50 points from 31 games.

Liverpool manager hailed Mohamed Salah ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

Mohamed Salah entered the clash against Nottingham Forest after scoring a brace against Leeds United. With his first goal against Leeds, the Egyptian became the player with the most left-footed goals in Premier League history.

Considering the league has seen legendary left-footed players like Robin van Persie and Ryan Giggs, the record is quite remarkable. Klopp pointed that out ahead of the Forest clash (via HITC):

“Last week, when I heard that Mo had scored the most left-footed goals in Premier League history, I would say that is insane, When I see the names below – Fowler, Van Persie, Giggs – these are Premier League greats, absolutely, so that is massive. Surpassing Robbie in another stat – I know he likes these kinds of things, and this will fill his tank for the game."

He added:

“I also know that his assist record is pretty good, too. He doesn’t forget that it is important to or nice to break records, but it is much more important to win the game and sometimes pass the ball rather than shoot yourself.”

After being in quadruple contention last season, Liverpool have been well below their best this campaign - out of all cup competitions and struggling to finish in the top four. Despite a rocky campaign for the team, Salah has kept producing the goods, though.

