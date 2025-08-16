“P*ta Barca” - Mallorca fans furious as Barcelona score two controversial goals and 2 players get sent off in first half of their LaLiga opener

Mallorca fans in the stands at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix expressed their fury at Barcelona before the end of the first half following controversial decisions in the LaLiga match between the two sides on Saturday, August 16.

Jogoba Arrasate’s men couldn’t have asked for a more nightmarish first 45 minutes. Just seven minutes in, they found themselves behind as they were undone by a header from Raphinha. However, there was controversy over the LaLiga champions’ opener, as it appeared that the ball was out of play before Lamine Yamal swung in a cross for Raphinha to score.

Barcelona doubled their lead in the 23rd minute, but the goal was also contentious. Yamal’s strike was headed away by Mallorca defender Antonio Raillo, who fell to the ground following the impact. Referee José Luis Munuera held the whistle to his mouth and looked set to blow but he didn't. Ferran Torres picked up the ball from a rebound and unleashed a shot into the top corner.

As if that wasn’t enough, Mallorca were reduced to nine men in the space of six minutes, adding to their chagrin. Manu Morlanes was the first to be sent off after being shown a second yellow card for a challenge on Yamal. The midfielder was initially booked for dissent following Barca’s controversial second goal.

Their woes were further compounded when Vedat Muriqi was shown a straight red card after his boot caught goalkeeper Joan Garcia in the face, thereby reducing them to nine men.

Before the first half concluded, Mallorca fans directed a chant at Barcelona as some left the stadium. They were heard chanting:

“P*ta Barca, P*ta Barca.”

This is the second time in Mallorca’s history that they have had two players sent off in the first half. The previous time was also against Barcelona.

Barcelona defeats nine-man Mallorca in LaLiga opener

Barcelona kicked off their title defense with a comfortable 3-0 win over Mallorca away from home. As expected, the reigning champions started the game strongly, scoring two goals before the break.

Mallorca’s chances of fighting back were thrown out of the window after being reduced to nine men before the interval. Hansi Flick's men capitalized on Mallorca’s numerical disadvantage, effectively putting them on the back foot. Deep into added time, Yamal scored a third to seal the win.

The result meant the Catalan club are currently sitting atop the LaLiga table, as they have a better goal difference than Rayo Vallecano and Villarreal, who are in second and third positions, respectively.

