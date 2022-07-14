"Package worth €85m" - Fabrizio Romano confirms Manchester United have reached 'full agreement' with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Barcelona have reached a full agreement with Manchester United over the sale of Frenkie de Jong. Personal terms with the Dutchman remain the last obstacle.

"Manchester United have reached full agreement with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong, after further talks. Package worth €85m. Fee guaranteed around €75m plus add-ons. Personal terms, still the issue to be resolved - as Frenkie’s priority is to stay at Barcelona."

De Jong, 25, has been Erik ten Hag's top transfer target this summer with the United boss eager to reunite with his former Ajax midfielder.

This has seen the Red Devils take a long-winded strategy to try and lure the Dutchman out of the Camp Nou.

De Jong's position over the potential transfer has remained clear throughout the speculation; the midfielder wants to remain at Barca.

Speaking to ESPN when news broke of United's interest back at the end of May, he said:

"I prefer to stay with Barcelona. Barcelona is just my dream club. Also from a young age. I just said it too. I've never regretted my choice despite the fact that I had hoped for more in terms of prizes than I've achieved so far. But I have never regretted my choice."

Despite Barca president Joan Laporta claiming he wants to keep the 25-year-old, the club's actions say otherwise.

The financial situation is plaguing the La Liga side and De Jong's wages are something they want rid of. This is because the former Ajax star is reportedly owed £13.7 million in basic pay and another £3.4 million as bonuses.

His relationship with the club has been somewhat sour due to the club's seeming willingness to offload him at the earliest. De Jong has four years left on his current deal with Barca. It remains to be seen if he will finally make a move to Old Trafford this summer.

The transfer saga of Frenkie de Jong is one that many United fans are growing tired of.

There have been twists and turns throughout the proposed deal, keeping the fans guessing.

With Erik ten Hag at the helm, De Jong might be lured to join the Red Devils, given the success they achieved working with one another.

Under Ten Hag's tutelage, De Jong made 59 appearances for Ajax, winning the Eredivisie title, the KNVB Cup and making it to the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2019.

"How many signings? We're still looking for players in the midfield and in offense". Erik ten Hag: "Frenkie de Jong? I never talk of players who are under contract with other clubs. I'm not gonna answer about Frenkie".

