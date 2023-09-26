“Pages like this with millions of followers, you can’t keep posting fake news” - Neymar blasts ‘lies’ about rift with Jorge Jesus

Neymar has vehemently denounced claims that he is currently fighting with Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus. There were also reports suggesting he advocated for the termination of the Portuguese manager, but he has refuted them.

The Brazilian forward, who secured a high-profile move from Paris Saint-Germain to Al-Hilal this past summer, used social media to counter the rumors. Returning from a six-month layoff due to an ankle injury, he debuted in Al-Hilal's resounding 6-1 triumph against Al-Riyadh on September 15.

Though Neymar has only two appearances under his belt with the Saudi Pro League outfit, he was notably absent in their recent 1-0 victory over Al Jabalain in the King Cup of Champions. This added fuel to Spanish publication SPORT's narrative of a growing rift between the player and his manager, according to TalkSPORT.

The publication had gone on to describe a heated exchange in the dressing room post-match, claiming the superstar faced disciplinary actions for his conduct. It was also claimed that he pushed for the manager's sacking after the heated affair.

Neymar, unwilling to let such claims fester, took to social media to dismiss the allegations categorically. He took to Instagram and implored the general public to cease disseminating false information, stating (translated via TalkSPORT):

“Lies… Y’all got to stop believing these things, pages like this… with millions of followers, you can’t keep posting fake news! With all due respect in the world, I ask you to stop this. This is a lot of disrespect.”

Neymar rumored to be eyeing a Santos return before the 2026 World Cup

Neymar is allegedly contemplating an early exit from Al-Hilal, with intentions of making a dramatic return to Brazilian club Santos prior to the 2026 World Cup. The 31-year-old talisman had only recently embarked on a new chapter, joining the Saudi Pro League side in August.

Initial reports suggested that Neymar had inked a four-year contract, but emerging details indicate that the duration might actually be for two years. This could affirm the notion that the superstar may have short-term plans with the club.

Brazilian journalist Ademir Quintino recently revealed (via GOAL) that the Brazilian forward is keen on rejoining his original club Santos in 2025. This will certainly cast a new light on his current situation at Al-Hilal. While he has now dismissed rumors of tension with manager Jorge Jesus, reports of his potential departure will undoubtedly raise questions about his long-term commitment to the Saudi club.