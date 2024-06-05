“Pain, uncertainty and constant work” - Cristiano Ronaldo reflects on ‘reality’ through cryptic Instagram story

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to Instagram to reflect on 'reality' with a cryptic post. This comes after the forward was reduced to tears as Al-Nassr lost the King's Cup final to Al-Hilal and ended the season without a single trophy.

After scoring his own effort during the penalty shootout, the Real Madrid icon could only fall to his knees as rivals Hilal won the shootout 5-4 to secure the Cup. Ronaldo looked quite inconsolable and had to be led off the pitch and to the bench, where he remained in tears.

Al-Hilal had gone unbeaten in the Saudi Pro League, making it impossible for Al-Nassr to catch them, and they went on to do the double over Cristiano Ronaldo's side. However, the legendary Portuguese forward took to Instagram to post what he termed the 'three aspects of reality':

“Pain, uncertainty and constant work.”

Cristiano shares Instagram Stories

It was not all doom and gloom for the 39-year-old striker, as he notably set a new record in the Saudi Pro League, scoring 35 goals across the domestic campaign. Ronaldo has scored an impressive 58 goals in 64 games since he joined up with the club, helping them win the Arab Club Champions Cup in his first year.

Former Spurs manager backs Cristiano Ronaldo to lead Portugal to find success in the Euro

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored an impressive 128 goals for Portugal, a world record in men's international football. Although he is already 39 years old, the Portuguese icon has been the Selecao's talisman for 20 years.

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp has backed him to lead Portugal in the upcoming Euros, telling BetVictor:

“Cristiano Ronaldo is obviously now playing at a slightly different level to before, out in Saudi Arabia, but he’s an amazing athlete and he’s still as fit as a fiddle because he looks after himself so well. I can see him scoring goals at the tournament and I can see him taking Portugal a long way this year."

Redknapp also spoke about Ronaldo's teammate and Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes:

“I also think Bruno Fernandes could be fantastic value for the Golden Boot award – he will score goals. He won't take penalties because I suppose Ronaldo will grab the ball, but I’d definitely have an interest in him at a big price for the Golden Boot.”

Although Portugal are not widely seen as the favorites to win this year's Euros, Cristiano Ronaldo will still be looking to lead them to the trophy as he did in 2016.