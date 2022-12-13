“Pain, uncertainty and constant work” - Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo posts cryptic Instagram message after 2022 FIFA World Cup elimination

Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo posted a cryptic message on his Instagram story following Portugal's elimination from the FIFA World Cup by Morocco.

The 37-year-old was visibly distraught after the match, as this was his last chance to secure the prestigious trophy, which has eluded him throughout his illustrious career.

Ronaldo took to Instagram to reveal insight into the three aspects of reality, according to him: "pain, uncertainty, and constant work". Ronaldo was dropped to the bench for Portugal's two knockout games by Fernando Santos.

There has been no news about the forward's future following the termination of his contract by Manchester United. Reports claiming that he agreed to a lucrative deal to play for Saudi Arabian giants, Al-Nassr, were denied by the 37-year-old.

There have been no credible reports linking him to any European heavyweights, and thus, Al-Nassr might be his only option.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Cristiano Ronaldo has a lucrative offer to move to Saudi Arabia on the table following his departure from Manchester United, sources have told ESPN. Cristiano Ronaldo has a lucrative offer to move to Saudi Arabia on the table following his departure from Manchester United, sources have told ESPN. https://t.co/ObhOkZmBVR

With Portugal now eliminated from the FIFA World Cup, he can focus on his club future and his next steps will be revealed in due course.

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken for the first time after Portugal's exit from the FIFA World Cup in Qatar

It was a shock to see Portugal eliminated from the World Cup by underdogs Morocco, who have become the first ever African and Arab country to reach the semifinals. While the Atlas Lions celebrated their unprecedented win, Cristiano Ronaldo was seen leaving the pitch in tears.

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan #FIFAWorldCup Lost his child, benched by Man Utd, lost his spot too, felt disrespected at the club, played Europa League for the first time ever, rift with Man Utd manager, got terminated by the club, got benched by Portugal and lost the World Cup. Very tough year for Ronaldo Lost his child, benched by Man Utd, lost his spot too, felt disrespected at the club, played Europa League for the first time ever, rift with Man Utd manager, got terminated by the club, got benched by Portugal and lost the World Cup. Very tough year for Ronaldo 💔 #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/qZg1IE7mWn

He recently spoke publicly for the first time since their shock loss at the FIFA World Cup, with the forward releasing an emotional statement:

"Fortunately I won many titles of international dimension, including Portugal, but putting our country's name on the highest foot in the World was my biggest dream. I fought for it. I fought hard for this dream. In the five appearances I scored in World Cups over 16 years, always by the side of great players and supported by millions of Portuguese, I gave my all. Leave it all out on the field. I never turned my face to the fight and I never gave up on that dream."

He added:

"Sadly yesterday (Friday) the dream ended. It's not worth reacting in the heat of the moment. I just want you all to know that much has been said, much has been written, much has been speculated, but my dedication to Portugal has not changed not for a moment."

Cristiano Ronaldo went on to thank Portugal for giving him the opportunity to feature and score in five different editions of the FIFA World Cup. He also thanked the hosts Qatar.

