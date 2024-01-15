Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam chooses between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in GOAT debate

Star Pakistan batter Babar Azam has picked Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi. When recently asked to choose between the two greats of the game, Azam had no hesitation in choosing the Al-Nassr and Portugal superstar.

The video of him picking Ronaldo can be seen below:

It is worth mentioning that Babar Azam is not the only Pakistan cricketer to have been asked this difficult question.

Current T20I captain and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was also asked to choose one between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Afridi, however, brushed the question under the carpet and chose both of the forwards as his pick.

Cricketers have often been asked to choose between Ronaldo and Messi as the everlasting GOAT debate continues to rage on.

Indian superstar Virat Kohli has also been asked this question in the past and, like Babar Azam, has gone with Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi. The 35-year-old cricketer is known to be a big admirer of the Portuguese and was also seen celebrating like Ronaldo during the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year.

Babar Azam and Pakistan are currently in New Zealand, competing in a five-match T20I series. The hosts are currently 2-0 up in the series, meaning the Asian giants need to win the remaining three games to clinch the series.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are set to go head-to-head in a friendly game next month

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will once again come face-to-face when Inter Miami travel to Saudi Arabia to face Al-Nassr in a friendly game on Thursday, February 1.

The Major League Soccer (MLS) side are touring the Middle East as part of their pre-season training ahead of the 2024 season. They are also scheduled to play Neymar's Al-Hilal three days before their game against Al-Nassr.

This will be the second time Ronaldo and Messi face each other in a friendly game in Saudi Arabia. Lionel Messi was part of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) side which faced Riyadh All-Stars XI almost a year ago.

In an enthralling game, PSG edged out the Riyadh All-Stars 5-4. Messi opened the scoring for the Ligue 1 giants after three minutes before goals kept flying in. Cristiano Ronaldo, however, did steal the show, scoring a brace on that occasion.

Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Kylian Mbappe, and Hugo Ekitike were the four other other goalscorers for PSG while Anderson Talisca and Jang Hyun-soo scored for the All-Stars.