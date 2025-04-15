"Papa Perez at it again", "This is rigged" - Barcelona fans react furiously as Real Madrid learn extent of Kylian Mbappe ban after red card

Barcelona fans on social media have reacted after reports came out that Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe would only be suspended for one LaLiga game. This follows a report by journalist Arancha Rodriguez via Madrid Xtra, that the Frenchman would only miss the game against Athletic Club.
In Los Blancos’ 1-0 win over Alaves last weekend, Mbappe saw his initial yellow card decision upgraded to a red card in the 38th minute. He registered an ugly challenge on Antonio Blanco and was sent off after the VAR's review.
After the game, rivals expected that the Frenchman would be suspended for at least two or three LaLiga games. A three-match suspension would have seen him miss the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona on Saturday, April 26.
However, Mbappe is reportedly suspended for only one game and could return to La Liga action against Getafe. Thus, Barca fans took to X to react to the extent of Mbappe's match ban, with one tweeting:
"Papa Perez at it again."
"Why am I not surprised," another added.
"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 this league is hilarious," a fan suggested.
"Corrupt league for a reason," a disgruntled Barca fan opined.
"Mbappe out for just 1 game. He will NOT miss El Clasico.," a Barca information page posted.
"This is rigged. he did the same foul in league 1 and got like 3 matches suspension," wrote another.
"He was hurt by what happened last match" - Real Madrid manager on Kylian Mbappe's red card against Alaves
Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that Mbappe was hurt after receiving a red card against Alaves last weekend. However, he claimed that the Frenchman is motivated for their UEFA Champions League quarter-finals second-leg game against Arsenal on Wednesday.
In a press conference ahead of their second leg quarterfinal game against the Gunners, Ancelotti said (via Madrid Xtra):
"Mbappé? He was hurt by what happened last match. He’s now motivated. Obviously, we need him and his goals more than ever."
Real Madrid will definitely be needing the expertise of Mbappe as they look to overturn a three-goal deficit in the quarter-finals against Arsenal. Mbappe has scored seven goals and two assists in 13 UCL appearances this season.
Thus, his presence would be key as Los Blancos are set to have their work cut out. The game will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, April 16.