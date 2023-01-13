"Part of me for life" - IShowSpeed gets a tattoo of his idol Cristiano Ronaldo 

Renowned YouTuber Darren Watkins Jr., better known as IShowSpeed, has gotten inked, getting a tattoo of his idol Cristiano Ronaldo on his arm.

IShowSpeed has long been an admirer of Cristiano Ronaldo, with him making multiple attempts to watch the 37-year-old in action. He most recently went to Qatar to catch Ronaldo in action for Portugal in the 2022 World Cup round-of-16 against Switzerland. Much to his dismay, Ronaldo started the game on the bench.

This week, the American streamer kicked his devotion up a notch by getting a permanent tattoo of his idol Cristiano Ronaldo. As has often been the case with the 17-year-old YouTuber, the experience was not as seamless as he might have liked.

As seen in IShowSpeed’s live stream, the tattoo artist pulled a prank on the social media star while inking him, initially revealing a tattoo that had very little resemblance to the Al Nassr ace. Furious with the artist’s work, IShowSpeed repeatedly said:

“Who is this?”

The tattoo artist eventually gave in, revealing that it was not the finished product.

“Hey bro, I’m just f****** with you, it’s not done. We doing pranks, right?,” he said.

After the tattoo was finished, the young YouTuber let out Ronaldo’s trademark “Siiiuuu” and claimed that the Portuguese was now a part of him for life.

“You’re now a part of me for life,” he claimed.

As per talkSPORT, however, many of IShowSpeed's followers were unimpressed with the finished tattoo, with one user dubbing it “Ronaldo from Wish.”

Marcelo recreates Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration after scoring for Olympiacos

Legendary left-back Marcelo paid homage to his former Real Madrid teammate and friend Cristiano Ronaldo in his latest match for Olympiacos. On Wednesday night (11 January), Marcelo found the back of the net with a wonderful volley in Olympiakos’ Greek Cup bout with Atromitos. After scoring, the Brazilian pulled out Ronaldo’s iconic celebration. Later, the former Real Madrid skipper took to Twitter to share images of his celebration.

Ronaldo and Marcelo spent nine trophy-laden years at the Santiago Bernabeu. The pair, who shared a telepathic connection on the pitch, won four Champions League trophies and two La Liga titles together, amongst other honors.

