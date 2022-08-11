Pascal Gross explains how Brighton predicted Manchester United tactics in historic 2-1 win at Old Trafford

Brighton & Hove Albion forward Pascal Gross has revealed how the Seagulls managed to beat Manchester United on the opening day of the Premier League.

Graham Potter's side won at Old Trafford for the first time in the club's history as they condemned the Red Devils to a shock 2-1 loss. It was their second consecutive win over them in the league, having also beaten United 4-0 on the penultimate matchday of last season.

Erik ten Hag's tenure got off to a rocky start as the Dutchman suffered an unexpected defeat in his first official game for the club.

B/R Football @brfootball FT: Manchester United 1-2 Brighton



Rough start to the Erik ten Hag era 🤭 FT: Manchester United 1-2 BrightonRough start to the Erik ten Hag era 🤭 https://t.co/7YBjS7WnSN

Brighton were the superior outfit on the evening, showing more intent and pressing their mighty hosts with uncharacteristic attacking flair.

Gross, who struck both their goals on the day, has now admitted that his team knew Manchester United's plan and they simply adapted to it.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said (via Manchester Evening News):

"You try to test all of the team, really. They were at home the first game of the season and we thought that they would want to push, want to put us under pressure.

"So you need to adapt a little bit to that and we played the game how it made sense on the day."

The Seagulls finished the game with only 37% possession and mustered one fewer shot on target than their rivals. But they played with more poise and purpose than United ever did during those 90 minutes.

Brighton are now looking to make it six points in two games against Newcastle United this weekend. The Red Devils will hope to pick up their first win of the season at Brentford.

Manchester United still have a long way to go

A mixed pre-season campaign, an unsatisfactory transfer window and now, a defeat on the opening day - Manchester United haven't had the best few weeks lately.

Ten Hag was given an early reality check in terms of the scale of the rebuilding as the Red Devils still have a very long way to go.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Erik ten Hag's first game as Manchester United manager ends in defeat... Erik ten Hag's first game as Manchester United manager ends in defeat... https://t.co/FgOEwUVxuN

Their offensive vanguard needs a massive boost while their midfield and defense remains as frail as they looked last season.

Meanwhile, there's also uncertainty surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the club as the Portuguese star is actively looking for a move.

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit