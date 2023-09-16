“Pass him to Chinese league”, “Embarrassed at what I’m watching” – Liverpool fans roast Reds duo despite 3-1 win over Wolves

Liverpool fans online have slammed the defensive duo of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez for their poor performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, September 16.

The Reds eventually won the Premier League clash at the Molineux 3-1 but were dominated by the hosts in the first half. Hwang Hee-chan gave Wolves an early lead in the seventh minute, converting from an excellent assist from Pedro Neto.

The Portuguese winger troubled Gomez, who played as a right-back for Liverpool in Trent Alexander-Arnold's absence, throughout the game. The English defender completed 55 of his 62 passes, won just one of his three tackles, and made three clearances and one interception.

Matip also struggled as he missed five of his seven long balls, won one of his three ground duels, and made two interceptions and five clearances.

Liverpool fans were furious with the duo's performance despite the win as one of them wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Pass him to Chinese league"

Another fan tweeted:

"matip and gomez gonna hendo and fabinho our way to another very awful season, i am so embarrassed at what i’m watching"

Here are some more reactions:

Joel Matip, 32, arrived at Liverpool from Schalke 04 in 2016 and has since made 190 appearances for them and also contributed 11 goals and six assists. The Wolves game was his third game of the season, having missed out of the first two.

Joe Gomez, meanwhile, joined the Reds from Charlton in 2015 and has made 177 appearances, contributing six assists. He made his fourth appearance of the season against Wolves, his first as a right-back though.

Liverpool made another comeback to maintain an unbeaten start to the season

The Reds have had to bounce back from a 1-0 deficit in three of their last four games in the Premier League.

They went 1-0 down against Bournemouth at Anfield in the third minute but won 3-1. A 10-men Liverpool then won 2-1 at Newcastle United, having gone 1-0 down in the 25th minute.

After a comfortable 3-0 win over Aston Villa before the international break, the Reds again conceded the first goal at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. Hwang Hee-chan scored for the hosts in the seventh minute.

Wolves had plenty of chances in the first half to add to their lead, most notably a free header for Matheus Cunha after some brilliant work by Pedro Neto. However, he missed and was made to pay by the visitors in the second half.

Cody Gakpo (55') and Andrew Robertson (85') turned the game around before an own goal from Hugo Bueno completed the comeback for the Reds.

They are now unbeaten in five games this season, with one draw and four consecutive wins.