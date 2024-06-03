“Passing of the torch”, “GOAT co-sign” - Fans in awe as Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid

Fans reacted in awe on social media as Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo welcomed Kylian Mbappe to the Spanish giants. The legendary Portuguese striker scored a stunning 450 goals in 438 games during his time in Madrid and is among the club's all-time greats.

Real Madrid announced Mbappe's signing via social media on Monday, June 3. The 25-year-old superstar also shared his delight at the move on social media, writing on X:

"A dream come true, So happy and proud to join the club of my dream Real Madrid. Nobody can understand how excited I am right now. Can’t wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support. Hala Madrid!"

Mbappe also included a set of pictures from his childhood in Real Madrid gear, including one with Ronaldo.

While his new teammates, including Vinicius Junior, have expressed their excitement about the move, the biggest reaction came from Mbappe's idol Cristiano Ronaldo. The legendary Al-Nassr forward commented on the Frenchman's Instagram post:

“My turn to [eyes emoji]. Excited to see you light up the Bernabéu… #HalaMadrid”

Fans took to social media to react to the message from Cristiano Ronaldo:

"When your idol is Cristiano Ronaldo,you are destined for greatness," a fan wrote.

"lol GOAT co-sign it’s over for Barcelona," another fan added.

"The passing of the torch," another fan said.

"Can’t lie, this is beautiful," a fan noted.

"I’m a Messi fan but Messi will never do something like this !! Looks nice asf," another fan said.

"When your goat is Ronaldo!!! You're destined for greatness," another fan predicted.

"MADRID is really going to dominate for years to come," a fan said with excitement.

Former Real Madrid striker Ronaldo Nazario has backed Kylian Mbappe for Ballon d'Or greatness

Real Madrid legend Ronaldo Nazario spoke about Kylian Mbappe ahead of the French superstar's move to the Santiago Bernabeu. The former striker claimed that the World Cup winner was destined to win the Ballon d'Or in the Iberian city.

Speaking to Mail Sport, Ronaldo said (via Eurosport):

“We have to wait until it's official before talking about it in detail, but everyone is excited about Kylian Mbappe in Madrid. He is an amazing player. He is going to be one of the best players at this moment. I think it's a very good choice for him if he joins Madrid. I think he will finally get the Ballon d'Or if he joins Real."

Now that Kylian Mbappe has joined Real Madrid, he will be aiming to reach the heights of his childhood idol Cristiano Ronaldo. The legendary striker notably won four Ballons d'Or while at the club.