Patrice Evra blasts Manchester United performance against Tottenham Hotspur; says key figures "need a good slap"

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra said that the club's showing against Tottenham Hotspur was enough for him to want to tear down his Sky Sports punditry contract.

Evra said that key figures at Manchester United, on and off the field "need a good slap" after they equalled their worst league defeat in the Premier League era. Anthony Martial was sent off midway through the first half, and that played a part in a shocking result, but it was the performance that left Evra fuming.

The Frenchman refused to put the whole blame on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with club CEO Ed Woodward and captain Harry Maguire coming in for targeted criticism.

"Alexis Sanchez said a comment, where he signed for United and after his first training session he asked his agent to rip up his contract," the Frenchman said on Sky Sports, after the game.

"That is what I am going to ask Sky. I would really like to rip up my contract [after that].

"I'm passionate and I love my club, but this is a shambles. Gary Neville, you hear him say that Maguire needs a holiday, a break. We always talk about pairing him with someone, but what about taking him out of the squad?

Evra said that he was a positive person, and that was being challenged by him having to talk about Manchester United currently.

"I don't want to start to criticise players. I've been there. But tonight, there is no excuse. They have let down all the Manchester United fans. I don't care about the result because I have been beat 6-1. It's just... every year is the same story. I feel like all the United fans right now. It's why I'd prefer to commentate on a different game than United if I keep working for Sky."

Patrice Evra says he has no expectations from Manchester United

Harry Maguire came in for scathing criticism from Patrice Evra

Evra was asked what he wanted to see Manchester United do to build on the third-place finish from last season, but the Frenchman said that he had expects nothing to change.

"Nothing! I'll be honest, I feel sad for the manager. After this, we'll talk about the manager and who's going to be the next one. But what about the Manchester United board? Since Ferguson left, all managers have been sacked.

"So is that the solution? It feels like every year, you're going to talk about whether Ole is the man. Maybe he's not. Maybe he is. But we don't know about the transfers, we don't know if he's a puppet - we don't know! Because we won't get players like Sancho, we don't go for the right prices. It's like if I'm going to buy a car. I know the price.

"But what's going on with my club? What's going on today? I'm really emotional. It's difficult to break me. I'm a positive person. I'm not one to promote violence but many people need a good slap right now. That's what I would do right now," Evra concluded.

Manchester United are set to complete deals for Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles on transfer deadline day, with the fate of the Jadon Sancho transfer still up in the air.