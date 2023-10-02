Patrice Evra reacts as ex-Manchester United man Jesse Lingard shares hilarious picture from his daughter’s birthday celebration

Patrice Evra posted a brilliant response on his former Manchester United teammate Jesse Lingard's Instagram post celebrating his daughter's birthday.

Lingard uploaded a picture of his daughter Hope who turned five on October 1. She wore a costume from the Netflix series 'Wednesday' with spooky decorations to boot. She's seen in a video on the post performing Jenna Ortega's famous dance from the TV show.

The former Manchester United attacker captioned a collection of pictures on Hope's birthday:

"Happy 5th birthday my queen. love you so so much. the world is yours (Hope Lingard)."

Evra, who is somewhat of a social media comedian, reacted to his former teammate's post:

"Happy birthday to the princesses."

Lingard is currently without a club after leaving Nottingham Forest in the summer. He's in Saudi Arabia training with Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq and could convince the former Aston Villa manager to offer him a short-term deal with the Saudi Pro League side.

His emergence in the Manchester United senior team came just as Evra departed Old Trafford. The legendary French left-back left the Red Devils for Juventus in 2014 before retiring five years later at West Ham United.

Former Manchester United star Lingard reportedly cost West Ham thousands when training recently

Jesse Lingard spent weeks training with West Ham.

Lingard spent the last month training with West Ham to get himself into top condition and potentially earn a deal with the Hammers. The 30-year-old had spent the second half of the 2021-22 season on loan at the London Stadium.

The English attacker impressed during that spell, bagging nine goals and five assists in 16 games across competitions. Many were surprised that he didn't move to David Moyes' side permanently when his Manchester United contract expired last year.

Lingard headed to Forest instead but struggled to reach expectations during a one-year spell with the Tricky Trees. He left this summer and was back with West Ham training.

According to The Daily Mail, the west Londoners had to fork out thousands to accommodate the former Red Devils attacker. They paid for his transport as he underwent a six-month ban from driving after failing to give a name for an individual speeding in his vehicle last year.

Lingard also played in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Ipswich Town, but both parties couldn't come to an agreement on a deal. He's now training with Al-Ettifaq as he looks to secure a permanent stay with Gerrard's Saudi outfit.