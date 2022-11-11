Patrick Vieira names favourites for 2022 FIFA World Cup, says Lionel Messi's Argentina and Neymar's Brazil could challenge them

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has named his favourites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar next month. According to him, defending champions France remain the team to beat, but Lionel Messi's Argentina, Neymar's Brazil, and Germany could challenge them.

Vieira has done a commendable job with Crystal Palace this season. The Eagles have lost just four of their 13 games in the league this season and are tenth in the standings.

Vieira, though, didn't tip England for success at the World Cup this year, claiming that the Three Lions aren't among the favourites to win the tournament.

The Frenchman said in an interview posted on Crystal Palace's website:

“I don’t think England are part of the favorites but as an outsider, they can surprise teams. Let’s wait and see."

Vieira named France as the team to beat at the World Cup. The former Arsenal midfielder explained that Les Blues' attacking threat makes them the frontrunners to go all the way in Qatar, although Lionel Messi's Argentina, Neymar's Brazil, and four-time winners Germany could thwart their ambitions.

“I will say the team to beat will be France because of the attacking threat they have up front. Brazil, Argentina, the Germans, are always present in big competitions. Those four nations are for me the favourites,” he added.

All eyes on Lionel Messi and Argentina at World Cup this year

Is this the year for Lionel Messi (left) and Argentina?

Lionel Messi got very close to winning the World Cup for Argentina in 2014 but fell short, as Germany beat the Albiceleste with a late extra time strike

The attacker has been named in Argentina's squad for the tournament. He has been backed to go all the way and secure the ultimate prize in what could be his last appearance in the quadrennial competition.

The Albiceleste indeed have a good chance of emerging victorious in Qatar. They've been on a rampage in the last few years and are on an impressive 37-game unbeaten run stretching back to October 2018.

In this period, they beat Brazil to win both the Copa America and Italy in the Copa Finalisma and will hope to go all the way in Qatar.

