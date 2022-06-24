“I knew straight away that it will be a fight in every single game” – Patrick Vieira opens up on rivalry with ex-Manchester United captain Roy Keane

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira has re-ignited the rivalry with ex-Manchester United captain Roy Keane after taking a cheeky dig at the latter's jersey. The former France international also said that he was 'much better' than Keane as a player.

Vieira made the comment while talking about the rivalry between the two legends of the game during their face-offs on the pitch. Presented with Keane's jersey in the BT Sport series at Palace's training ground, Vieira jokingly refused to touch the jersey but shared his admiration for the fellow Irishman.

The former Arsenal player featured for several big clubs during his time as a professional footballer, including successful stints with AC Milan and Juventus. However, his rivalry with former Manchester United skipper Roy Keane was one of the fiercest of the time. Back then, the two Premier League clubs were at their best in the European football world, managed by the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger.

The two rivals had a bitter relationship on the pitch throughout their professional careers with a number of aggressive faceoffs in their home and away games. The rivalry softened down following their retirement and they met unofficially during many footballing events.

Speaking about his special rivalry with Roy Keane while being presented with his jersey, Patrick Vieira said on BT Sport's What I wore coverage:

“That's why I put my hand in my pocket, I don't want to [touch] the shirt. From the first game [against Keane], I knew straight away that it will be a fight in every single game.''

He continued:

“So I loved the way he was on the field, it was massive respect. And he was a leader, he was the captain of the team, he was the one who was driving the team and the players to compete at the level he was, challenging the players.''

The former France international also shared his admiration for Roy Keane despite their bitter rivalry on the pitch. He added:

“I admire him as a captain and I knew that would be one of the battles to try to win when you're on the pitch.”

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has signed for Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has signed a season-long loan deal with Nottingham Forest after complaining about his lack of game time at Old Trafford.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews BREAKING: Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has signed for Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan. BREAKING: Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has signed for Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan. https://t.co/2i80j9xFqx

The 25-year-old English goalkeeper featured in the starting-11 in only five matches for the Red Devils last season. The club's go-to goalkeeper David de Gea made a terrific comeback after injury and was one of the bright spots for the team in their disastrous last season.

Between 2018-2020 Henderson was on loan with Sheffield United. His impressive form caught the eye of fans and pundits alike and gave rise to the belief that he could be a long-term prospect for Manchester United. If he performs at his best in Nottingham, this could still be his future.

