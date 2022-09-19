Paul Merson admits being ‘shocked by Gareth Southgate's decision involving Manchester United star

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has admitted that he was shocked by England coach Gareth Southgate’s decision to include Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw in his latest squad.

On Thursday (September 15), the Three Lions announced a 28-man squad for their upcoming UEFA Nations League clashes against Germany and Italy. Manchester United duo Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw were included in Southgate’s final pre-World Cup England squad.

𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘆 @SanchoBaII Luke Shaw, Maguire and Bowen go this is blatant favouritism Luke Shaw, Maguire and Bowen go this is blatant favouritism 😂

Both Maguire and Shaw have been irregular under Erik ten Hag this season, with Maguire featuring in three Premier League games and Shaw appearing in two. Merson revealed that he was not shocked with Maguire’s inclusion, but admitted that he was taken aback by Shaw’s call-up. Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson said (via HITC):

“Not with Harry Maguire I wasn’t (surprised he was selected). I think he plays a big part and the way they play with Gareth (Southgate).

“But I was shocked with the Luke Shaw one. The number of fullbacks we have in this country and talented fullbacks. But if Harry Maguire doesn’t get into the Man United team, come November, then it’s going to be a major worry for Gareth.”

Merson added:

“In a way, he should have brought some players in he might have to go to. You can’t go three months without football, then play international football, especially in the heat they will play in.”

Manchester United attacking duo left out of Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad despite being in impressive form

While defensive pair Maguire and Shaw have been called up, attacking duo Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford have been left out of England’s latest 28-man squad. Both players have been ever-present in Ten Hag’s Manchester United squad this season, often popping up with important performances.

Former Borussia Dortmund forward Sancho has featured in eight games for the Red Devils this season across competitions, pitching in with three goals. Sancho notably scored against Liverpool and Leicester City in the Premier League, with his goals helping the Devils to 2-1 and 1-0 wins, respectively.

ًEllis. @UtdEIIis Marcus Rashford has 55 G/A in his last 99 Premier League games.



7 goals in his last 7 Champions League starts. Marcus Rashford has 55 G/A in his last 99 Premier League games. 7 goals in his last 7 Champions League starts. https://t.co/M33X9WwuuM

Rashford, on the other hand, has pitched in with three goals and two assists in six Premier League appearances this season. In his last outing on September 4, he scored a brace and provided an assist against Arsenal, guiding Manchester United to a 3-1 victory.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far