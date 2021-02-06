Paul Merson believes Jesse Lingard has no future at Manchester United 

Paul Merson has claimed that Manchester United loanee Jesse Lingard has "no future" at the club. The former Arsenal player believes the midfielder should leave the Red Devils permanently this summer.

Lingard joined West Ham on loan for the remainder of the season during the January transfer window. The 28-year-old shone in his first match for the Hammers, scoring two goals in a 3-1 away win over Aston Villa.

Jesse Lingard was a prominent Manchester United player under Lous van Gaal and Jose Mourinho. However, a combination of poor form and the emergence of the likes of Mason Greenwood and Daniel James saw him fall down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer urged the England international to return to Manchester United 'revitalised', but Paul Merson has advised Lingard against doing so. He told Starsport:

"Jesse Lingard has no future at Manchester United and should leave Old Trafford permanent. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said all the right things about wanting to build up his confidence on loan at West Ham so they can welcome him back. But he was just trying to build up Lingard's transfer fee. I think he should move on. United are playing all these games and he's not had a look-in. He's not 21 anymore. It's not like the Arsenal kids going out on loan to get experience."

Jesse Lingard, who was heavily linked with a move away from Manchester United last summer, decided to stay and fight for his place at Old Trafford. However, he decided to leave the club on loan in January after failing to make a Premier League appearance in the first half of the season.

West Ham should sign Jesse Lingard permanently in the summer: Paul Merson

Jesse Lingard scored two goals on his West Ham debut

Jesse Lingard's impressive debut for West Ham proved that he is still a top-quality player. The Manchester United youth product could be in line for a permanent move to the London Stadium if he continues to play well and score goals.

"He was a great signing for West Ham. He brings them guile and pace, and he scored twice on his debut. To be honest I expect the keeper to save both of those shots, but I'm pleased for him. He's been through a lot. There'll be a few teams kicking themselves they didn't get him. But he suits West Ham. They should try and sign him in the summer," added Merson.

Manchester United are likely to sell Jesse Lingard at the end of the season. The Red Devils, who have several attackers in their ranks, will look to sell him for a sizeable transfer fee.