Paul Merson believes Manchester United will finish in the Premier League top four this season

Former Arsenal player Paul Merson believes that Manchester United will finish in the Premier League top four this season.

The Red Devils currently occupy second place in the league standings, one point ahead of third-placed Leicester City and six points ahead of fourth-placed Chelsea.

Manchester United were one of the form teams heading into the new year and were at the top of the Premier League table in January. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men were even considered favorites to win the league title, but a run of four draws in their last seven games has seen them fighting for the Champions League places instead.

Manchester United, who are currently 14 points behind leaders Manchester City, were dumped out of the FA Cup by Leicester City on Sunday night. The Europa League is the Red Devils' only realistic chance of winning a trophy this season.

Despite their shaky performances in recent weeks, Paul Merson believes winning the Europa League and finishing in the top four would be considered a success for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford. He said on Sky Sports:

"People keep laughing because I keep saying it but Manchester United are the biggest club in world football, in my opinion. "

"But they need to win something. It's alright going and beating Man City and stopping the run, but you've got to kick on and go an win a trophy. Now the pressure in on, they've got the Europa League and that's it"

He added:

"They're going to get Champions League football, I don't see them finishing outside the top four so for Ole not to keep his job when teams like Liverpool, Chelsea or Arsenal might not finish in the top four, it's not as easy as it used to be walk into the top four every year."

Marcus Rashford admits only Europa League glory will save Manchester United's season https://t.co/V972PgIJXI — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) March 17, 2021

Advertisement

Manchester United need to sign a centre-forward and a defender if they are to challenge for trophies next season

Harry Maguire has failed to impress at Manchester United

Manchester United currently have a centre-back pairing comprising of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, two defenders who are yet to prove their worth to supporters and critics. The Red Devils will need to invest in a top-quality centre-back this summer to bolster their defence.

Manchester United draw Spanish side Granada in Europa League quarter-finals https://t.co/i55WuOHRtP pic.twitter.com/pI3mRfUC2g — Independent.ie (@Independent_ie) March 19, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will also need to sign a centre-forward who can score more than 20 goals a season if Manchester United are to challenge for the Premier League title. The Red Devils have been reliant on Edinson Cavani this season, but the Uruguayan has failed to produce the goods for the club.