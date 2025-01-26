Paul Merson believes Ruben Amorim will be regretting decision to take up Manchester United coaching role

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has claimed that Ruben Amorim could end up regretting joining Manchester United as their head coach this season.

Since replacing Erik ten Hag in the Red Devils dugout, Amorim has endured a tough time. The former Sporting CP boss has guided his new club to just three wins and six losses in 11 league matches this campaign.

Speaking recently on Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday, Merson commented:

"He's young and in management, really young. He [did] well in Portugal. He [came] to one of the biggest clubs in the world... by far not the best team in the world, but one of the biggest clubs in the world. And he's finding it hard. The pressure's on him."

Merson, who scored 99 goals in 422 overall matches for Arsenal, added:

"Someone's obviously said to him, you need to backtrack and start blaming yourself a little bit here because the players won't have that, they won't be sitting there saying that, but it's gonna be hard for him. I don't see where this turns around. With Tottenham Hotspur, I can see the players when they get back, I think they'll cause team problems on their day, especially the way they play."

Opining more on the Manchester United head coach, Merson remarked:

"I think the manager will be sitting there deep down and thinking: 'Should I have taken this job?' He didn't want to take it until the end of the season, and I think he'll be sitting there now thinking: 'I'm not sure I can do this job.' I don't think it's just him."

Amorim, who guided Sporting to five trophies, has been in charge of Manchester United for 16 games across competitions. The Red Devils have won seven and lost seven matches, netting 26 goals in the process.

Manchester United to table third bid for target

According to reputed journalist Ben Jacobs, Manchester United are expected to lodge a third offer to sign Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu soon. They have been told to splash a guaranteed fee of £30 million.

Earlier this month, Ruben Amorim's side allegedly tabled a first offer of around £23 million for Dorgu. Later on, the Red Devils' reported second bid of close to £28 million was also knocked back by Lecce.

Dorgu, 20, has established himself as a key starter for Lecce this campaign. The versatile left-back, who is adept at playing as a right winger, has contributed three goals and an assist in 20 Serie A games.

