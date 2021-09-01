Paul Merson blasts Arsenal's transfer strategy after £142 million outlay this summer

Arsenal's summer transfer strategy has been criticized by former player and TV pundit Paul Merson. Despite the Gunners spending £142 million this summer, they have still endured a torrid start to the new season.

Arsenal have signed Ben White, Martin Odegaard, Aaron Ramsdale, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares for the said amount. All new recruits are 23 years or younger, giving a clear indication that they are trying to build a team for the future.

However, such a strategy has not been considered smart by Merson, who said on Sky Sports News:

“Tell you what I’d do a better job [than Edu]. I’ll tell you now, I could do both [Soccer Saturday and Director of Football], if you’re successful you play on Sunday’s.”

His opinion might have come on the back of the idea that the Gunners are in dire need of leaders on the pitch and players who can help them win them silverware this season. A younger team are likely to take much longer to deliver success, if at all.

Arsenal have started the new Premier League season with three defeats in three matches. Club football is currently on an international break and Merson feels the north London giants will have to turn things around quickly after the restart. He added:

“I think their season starts when when they come back from the international break. The fixtures coming up are winnable games, or they will have to win them there’s no doubt about that."

Merson went on to add that Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta will be under immense scrutiny going forward:

“Mikel Arteta will have till the October international, if they haven’t done anything by then he will be under pressure. When you spend that kind of money, these players have to perform.”

We can confirm our 𝗻𝗲𝘄 signings 𝗻𝗲𝘄 number! 🔢👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 31, 2021

Arsenal will not qualify for Europe: Paul Merson

The former Arsenal star predicts a lowly 10th place finish for the Gunners in the Premier League this season. He explained:

“At the moment, Arsenal are middle of the table. If they come fifth or sixth I think they’re pulling up trees, 10th is about right. They won’t finish above Leicester and they definitely won’t finish above Tottenham after they signed Harry Kane. I don’t think they would. Everton look organised with Rafa now, West Ham look decent, it’s going to be hard it’s not a free ride anymore."

Taking a final swipe at Edu and co., Merson said Arsenal's transfer strategy has left him bewildered:

“These other teams are buying good players, Aston Villa have Danny Ings, why’ve Arsenal not got Danny Ings? Why they not buy Danny Ings? I worry about the recruitment. Arsenal are never beating anybody, you never see them nick a player off Man United. They’re the only team after a player.”

The Gunners have been the highest spenders in England this season but are currently at the bottom of the Premier League table, having so far failed to open their account.

💬 "I have to say thank you to the 3,000 fans that came here today. On a difficult day like this, to give the support that they have... It’s outstanding."



🎙 @M8Arteta#MCIARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 28, 2021

