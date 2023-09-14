Paul Merson claims Manchester United's Harry Maguire is a 'top player' and is getting abuse from people 'not fit to lace his boots'

Football pundit Paul Merson has backed Manchester United's Harry Maguire following backlash from fans for his performance against Scotland on September 12 at Hampden Park.

The Red Devils defender was unfortunate to score an own goal during his nation's 3-1 victory. After coming on as a substitute in the second half, the 30-year-old was jeered by the home crowd for his every touch of the ball.

Backing the central defender and claiming that he's been a top performer for England and Gareth Southgate, Merson said (via Sky Sports):

"He's a top player, playing at a really high level and playing for his country. He's getting abuse from people not fit to lace his boots, if we are being honest. He's never let England or Gareth Southgate down. His mental strength is fantastic."

The centre-half is still considered a favorite to start for England despite finding himself down the pecking order at Manchester United.

Since his debut for the national team debut in 2017, Maguire has managed 59 appearances for his country, scoring seven goals. He started all of England's World Cup fixtures in the FIFA World Cup last year, a testament of Southgate's faith in the player.

However, Erik ten Hag currently prefers Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Victor Lindelof ahead of the England international at Old Trafford. Maguire is yet to start a Premier League match for the Manchester outfit this season, having made just one appearance off the bench so far.

"I am sure I will play lots of games" - Harry Maguire remains optimistic about future at Manchester United

Harry Maguire (via Getty Images)

The Manchester United defender expressed optimism despite having not registered a start for Manchester United this season. According to the defender, he could see minutes once the heavy schedule kicks in.

After the international break, the Red Devils will play Brighton & Hove Albion, Bayern Munich, and Burnley in the span of eight days, which could see the 30-year-old feature.

Addressing the season so far, Maguire said (via Team Talk):

"I know, at the moment, when I have not started a game in the first four games of the season, the story comes to me. I want to play games, I want to play football."

"The first four weeks were hard because it was one game a week and the manager didn’t select me but we have lots of games coming up now and I am sure I will play lots of games."

Unfortunately for Manchester United, the former Leicester City man hasn't lived up to expectations since joining Old Trafford for €87 million in 2019. Maguire has made 176 appearances for the side, bagging seven goals and five assists.