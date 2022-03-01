Paul Merson names one condition in which Arsenal should ‘sell’ both Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe

Former Arsenal player Paul Merson has shockingly advised his former club to consider selling sensational youngsters Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe in the summer.

Despite the duo being the Gunners’ best performers this campaign, the 53-year-old believes the club should sell the pair to prospective buyers. This would prevent the north London outfit from potentially losing them for free later on.

In his Daily Star column, Merson revealed his admiration for the young duo but highlighted why he feels Arsenal should let them go if they refuse to sign new deals. He wrote:

“They are top drawer and they are going to be vital to Arsenal finishing in the top four this season. But I think Arsenal should get them tied down now.

"They should be talking now about five year contracts. Get them signed, and if they don't want to sign, then sell them in the summer.

"Don't hang around and let them run their contracts down and let them go for next to nothing. Test the water because there will be teams chasing them."

The Hale End graduates have both enjoyed brilliant seasons with the Gunners and look set to lead them to Champions League qualification by the end of the campaign.

Smith Rowe has made 25 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions this season, scoring 10 goals and providing two assists. Saka, on the other hand, has made 29 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring eight goals and providing four assists.

Smith Rowe and Saka have also established themselves as England internationals recently, and their departure from the Emirates would be a big loss.

Mikel Arteta has shown his faith in the two players, having given Smith Rowe and Saka the iconic no.10 and no.7 shirts, respectively.

The club will hope to retain their best prospects but will face a tough task if they don’t qualify for the Champions League.

Many European juggernauts already have the duo in their sights. The young players could leave the Gunners for a chance at European glory.

More than two Arsenal stars could play for England in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year

As the FIFA World Cup draws nearer, Gareth Southgate will have to decide on the squad for the next international break this month. With the Gunners in top form, a good number of their players could feature for England during the international break and in the World Cup.

Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe have showcased brilliant performances under Mikel Arteta, and Southgate won't have much choice but to pick them. Other Gunners who might have a chance are goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and defender Ben White.

The defensive duo have been instrumental in Arsenal's rise in the league, and Southgate might reward them both with a seat on the road to Qatar.

