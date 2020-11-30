Paul Merson names Premier League star who is better than Lionel Messi

Arsenal legend and pundit Paul Merson is famous for his odd observations and he seems to believe that Lionel Messi isn't all that anymore and that there is a player in the Premier League who is better than the Barcelona legend.

Lionel Messi hasn't got off to a great start to the season but scored Barcelona's fourth goal in their thumping of Osasuna this past weekend.

Messi celebrates his goal by revealing a Newell's Old Boys shirt with Diego Maradona's No. 10 🙏 pic.twitter.com/VboVRricIK — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 29, 2020

However, Paul Merson believes that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is better than Lionel Messi.

Harry Kane and Lionel Messi are quite similar with regard to the fact that both players are adept at playing at no. 9 or no 10. Harry Kane has racked up great numbers this season already as opposed to Lionel Messi but it's perhaps a bit hyperbolic to say that the Englishman is better than the Argentine.

Paul Merson says Harry Kane is better than Lionel Messi

Paul Merson believes that Harry Kane has been doing things for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League which Lionel Messi cannot replicate. The Sky Sports pundit said,

“Name me one player in the world who can be a No. 9, score goals, hold the ball up, be strong, and then go and play No 10, and put 60-yard balls through the eye of a needle, or run at the ball with pace with defenders all around you before picking out a ball to assist.”

“There’s nobody in the world like him [Kane]. There’s no other player in the world who can be as good as a No. 9, and as good as a No. 10. I don’t think there ever has. Lionel Messi cannot go up front, hold the ball up, bring people into play, and then score bundles of goals, and then go and play No 10 in the same game. He’s a No 10. Kane can do both.”

It's easy to see where Paul Merson is coming from. Harry Kane has had an unreal season so far. The Tottenham Hotspur striker has scored seven goals and provided an incredible nine assists already in the Premier League after ten gameweeks. He also has a goal and an assist in the UEFA Europa League.

Gary Neville on #thfc striker Harry Kane: “I will get mocked for saying this, but there is a little bit of the Zidane in him when he gets the ball. How he shields it and protects it. It is the physicality, the touch, the protection, you can never get near it.” [Sky Sports] — Hotspur Related (@HotspurRelated) November 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Leo Messi has scored only four goals for Barcelona this term and his dip in form has coincided with Barcelona hitting a rough patch early in the season. He is yet to provide an assist in the league as well.