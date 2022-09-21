Paul Merson picks his preferred XI for England's 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Iran

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has selected his England XI for their FIFA World Cup 2022 opener against Iran on November 21.

The Three Lions kick off their World Cup tournament against Team Melli and there is speculation over who will be starting the game.

Merson has tipped Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford to make the starting XI alongside Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling in attack.

He told Sky Sports:

"I think Marcus Rashford should feel hard done by. If he wasn't injured, I think he would have got into this squad and I think he'll get into the final 26-man World Cup squad if he keeps doing what he's doing."

Rashford has started the new season in fine form with three goals and two assists in six appearances.

However, he did pick up a muscular injury against Arsenal in a 3-1 win on September 4 which has seen him miss out on the Nations League squad.

Meanwhile, Merson has gone with a midfield three of Declan Rice, Mason Mount and Phil Foden.

Rice and Mount have had difficult starts to the new season with West Ham United and Chelsea respectively.

West Ham sit 18th in the league and have lost five of their seven fixtures. Rice has made nine appearances.

As for Mount, the attacking midfielder is out of form for the Blues and has made eight appearances with just one assist to his name.

Merson's defense includes Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker, John Stones and Kieran Trippier.

He has explained the back four saying:

"I don't like playing four at the back - and in any other game I'd play three, but we have to break Iran down."

Touching on Alexander-Arnold's inclusion despite an unconvincing start to the season:

"Alexander-Arnold must play in the opener. If you're talking about a team like Iran who are going to put 10 behind the ball and you need to break them down, Trent has to be in the team for that game. He's the best passer of the ball in the country, in my opinion."

Merson went with Jordan Pickford in goal despite there being huge competition for the England No.1 jersey.

Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Nick Pope and Jordan Henderson are all vying to be Southgate's first-choice goalkeeper.

England need to make strong start to World Cup

Kane netted a vital winner in the last World Cup opener

England's last World Cup outing was what ignited the current success of the Three Lions squad.

It was Southgate's first tournament in charge and he led England to an impressive fourth-placed finish.

They kickstarted their campaign with two impressive wins over Tunisia (2-1) and Panama (6-0).

Their opening two fixtures against Iran and USA pose similar threats to Tunisia and Panama.

