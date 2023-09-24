Paul Merson reaffirms emphatic Arsenal prediction ahead of Tottenham Hotspur showdown 

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has reaffirmed his prediction of Arsenal comfortably beating Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby at the Emirates later today (September 24).

Both teams have made positive starts to the 2023-24 Premier League campaign. Tottenham have looked impressive under new manager Ange Postecoglou and are second in the league with 13 points, five behind leaders Manchester City with a game in hand.

The Gunners have also continued their exceptional form from last season where they finished runners-up to Manchester City. They have the same points tally as Spurs and third-placed Liverpool but are placed fourth on goal difference.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping his side will be able to overcome Spurs to apply further pressure on the Cityzens.

In his weekly column with Sportskeeda, Merson predicted the Gunners to win 4-1. He wrote:

"I'm very bullish, but I think Arsenal will win this game easily. Tottenham have started the season well - there's no question about it. However, if they play gung-ho football and look to take the game to Arsenal, the Gunners will destroy them."

"If they stay quiet and look to nick a goal on the counter, they could be in with a chance, but I can't see that happening as that's not how they've played so far under Ange Postecoglou."

Merson reaffirmed his prediction by posting on X (formerly Twitter) today:

"Can’t wait for the NLD COYG …can’t see anything but a Arsenal WIN"

The North London derby is expected to be an all-out attacking contest between both clubs. The home team currently have the statistical advantage, having lost just one of their last 30 home league games against Spurs, with 18 wins and 11 draws.

Real Madrid 'happy' that Arsenal beat them to summer signing - Reports

According to AS (via Just Arsenal), La Liga giants Real Madrid are happy and relieved that the Gunners beat them to Kai Havertz's signature this summer. Mikel Arteta and Co. signed the German international from Chelsea for £65 million despite his inconsistencies for the Blues last season.

Los Blancos were reportedly interested in signing Havertz before he joined the north London outfit. After struggling for form as a false nine for Chelsea, Arteta converted the 24-year-old to a central midfielder.

However, Havertz has failed to meet expectations so far at the Emirates. He has failed to register a single-goal contribution in seven appearances in all competitions and fans are quickly losing patience with him. While he could turn out to be a success in time, it comes as no surprise to learn that Real Madrid believe they made the right choice by not going for him.