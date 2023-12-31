Paul Merson urges Arsenal to sign new player in key position after loss to Fulham

In reaction to Arsenal's recent 2-1 loss against Fulham, Paul Merson has highlighted a significant gap in the team's lineup, insisting they sign a new player. The former footballer took to X to discuss the urgency of acquiring Brentford's Ivan Toney.

Arsenal's performance in the latter part of 2023 has been lackluster, marked by consecutive defeats against London rivals, including a notable loss to Fulham. This string of poor results raised concerns about the team's attacking ability, a department where they've notably lagged behind their peers.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is undoubtedly facing a challenging phase, grappling with the team's inconsistent performances. The urgency for reinforcements was palpable in the aftermath of the recent defeat, with Merson emphatically suggesting the need for Ivan Toney to bolster Arsenal's frontline.

The former footballer posted on X:

"Arsenal have to go and get Toney, simple! It’s not over yet."

The suggestion of Ivan Toney as a potential addition comes at a time when their existing attackers haven't quite replicated their previous season's form.

This has seen the Gunners trailing in the goal-scoring charts compared to their top-table contemporaries, as other clubs at the top of the table who all have more than 37 goals.

Toney, with his proven track record in front of goal, could be the missing piece in the Gunners' tactical puzzle.

Arsenal full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko criticized by pundit Darren Bent

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker turned talkSPORT pundit Darren Bent has recently voiced his concerns regarding Oleksandr Zinchenko's role in the Gunners' squad.

Bent criticized Zinchenko, who doubles as a left-back and a midfielder, telling TalkSPORT (via TBR Football):

“I think Timber would have played. I think he would have been the first choice, Timber. Zinchenko is a liability.”

Zinchenko has not managed to impress Bent, who believes that Jurrien Timber, a recent addition to the Gunners' lineup, would have been a more suitable choice.

Coming from Ajax, and being capable of playing both as a centre-back and a full-back, Timber joined Arsenal in the summer of 2023.

However, his potential impact on the team has been curtailed by a long-term knee injury sustained in the season's opening game against Nottingham Forest. The 22-year-old's absence has undoubtedly left a gap in the team's defense, with his injury rendering him unavailable for the rest of the season.