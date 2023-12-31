Paul Merson urges Arsenal to sign new player in key position after loss to Fulham

Football pundit Paul Merson has urged Arsenal to snap up Brentford striker Ivan Toney following their defeat to Fulham yesterday (December 31, 2023). The Gunners saw themselves slip to another Premier League loss after failing to take their chances and Paul Merson believes it is high time they did something about it.

It goes without mentioning that Arsenal didn't end the year in the manner they had hoped for. The Gunners found themselves on the losing end when they clashed with West Ham United with a 2-0 scoreline in midweek.

The weekend proved to be no better as they failed to outclass a determined Fulham side at Craven Cottage. That result means that Mikel Arteta's men have now lost two straight games in the Premier League for the first time this season.

In today's clash with the Cottagers, the Gunners had the chance to go ahead but weren't quite efficient in front of goal. After seeing that performance, Paul Merson believes they shouldn't waste time in signing their top target Ivan Toney.

"Arsenal have to go and get Toney, simple! It's not over yet," he wrote on his official Twitter page.

Mikel Arteta's men started their clash with Fulham on the front foot, opening the scoring via a Bukayo Saka strike just five minutes after kick-off. However, they couldn't maintain the momentum going forward and were made to pay for it as the hosts scored once in each half to secure a 2-1 victory.

Following that result, the Gunners remain in the fourth position in the Premier League table with 40 points in 19 games. They're currently tied at the same points with third-placed Manchester City and only one point above fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal facing competition for Ivan Toney

Arsenal's interest in signing the Brentford striker is no secret. They've been following him for quite some time now and are expected to launch a charm offensive to lure him to the Emirates Stadium when the transfer window reopens this winter.

However, the Gunners definitely won't find it easy in their bid to snap up the prolific striker. According to football.london, Chelsea have entered the race to sign the Brentford forward as they look to reinforce their attack following their slow start to the season.

That said, Ivan Toney wouldn't come at a cheap price, with Brentford determined to recoup nothing less than £100 million from his sale. It remains to be seen which club will end up securing his signature.