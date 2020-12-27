Paul Merson wants Kieran Tierney to captain  Arsenal 

Paul Merson has surprisingly named Kieran Tierney as the player who should be the Arsenal captain when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not on the pitch. The former Gunners midfielder believes the full-back has the qualities to lead the side when their star striker is not in the playing XI.

Arsenal have struggled to find consistency this season and have won just twice in their last 10 Premier League matches. However, those two wins have come over their historic rivals Manchester United and Chelsea.

Paul Merson was on Sky Sports last night ahead of the London derby between Chelsea and Arsenal when he spoke about the Gunners armband. The pundit claims that the Scottish full-back has all that it takes to be a club captain, and he would run through a wall for the club.

"I would give it to Tierney as he'd run through a brick wall for you. He's the one player I look at who gives everything, and I'd give him the captaincy. There's a way of showing how much you care, and the relationship he is building with Bukayo Saka down the left looks decent," said Paul Merson.

"Arsenal need that all around the pitch, and at the moment, they're in a relegation battle. For me, I don't see them doing what Burnley will do, rolling their sleeves up and getting wins. Arsenal are searching for the perfect win but they need to start grinding out results," added Merson.

Arsenal under Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta made a bright start at Arsenal as he guided them to an FA Cup triumph at the end of the 2019/20 season. They started their current campaign by beating Liverpool in the Community Sheild but have not replicated that form in the league.

Arsenal sit 15th in the league table right now, with 17 points from 15 matches. They are just 6 points off the relegation zone after losing 8 of their opening matches in the Premier League.

However, the Gunners have been doing exceptionally well in the Europa League and were unbeaten in the group stages. They face Benfica next in the European competition while they travel to face fellow relegation battlers Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League this week.