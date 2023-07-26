Wrexham AFC owner and Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has praised the club's striker Paul Mullin after he survived a punctured lung against Manchester United. The attacker was subject to a harsh challenge from Red Devils goalkeeper Nathan Bishop and had to be given oxygen on the pitch before being carried to the hospital.

Following a 3-1 victory for his side, Reynolds posted on Twitter:

"Paul Mullin puts his last drop of blood into everything he does. The entire @Wrexham_AFC community is pulling for a speedy recovery."

Reynolds later added:

"Massive thanks to @ManUtd for the incredible opportunity to play against a legendary Premier league side."

Speaking to talkSPORT, Wrexham captain Ben Tozer issued an update on Mullin. He said:

"I'd say he misses the start of the season, definitely. I believe he's punctured his lung. I don't think he's able to fly and it's going to be a big loss for us.

"He'll come back with the bit between his teeth. We'll miss him but we've got players of real quality who can step in."

The Welsh side, who have just secured promotion to EFL League Two, pulled off a shock victory against Manchester United. Goals from Elliot Lee, Aaron Hayden and Sam Dalby handed the side the win.

The Red Devils will continue their pre-season tour of the US where they will face Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. They will begin their Premier League campaign at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wrexham manager displays unhappiness as star player suffers serious injury against Manchester United

Mullin had to be helped off the field.

Wrexham AFC manager Phil Parkinson criticized Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop after the youngster's rough challenge on Paul Mullin. The 28-year-old had to receive treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital, where he was diagnosed with a punctured lung.

Speaking to the press after the game, Parkinson said:

“I’m fuming about it, I’ve got to be honest with you. It was a clumsy, reckless, challenge in a pre-season game and I’m not happy with it at all.

"I haven’t seen the goalie and he’s probably best steering clear of us for the time being because we’re not very happy.

“It should have been a straight red. If it’s not denying a goal scoring opportunity it’s still a dangerous challenge so if you add the two scenarios together he should have been off the pitch.

"It’s a dangerous challenge and obviously Mullin is our talisman. The way the lads responded after that I thought was outstanding. That’s what we’re all about as a group - resilience, sticking together.”

Manchester United ended up losing the game 3-1 after going down to 10 men.