Paul Pogba hints at joining Lionel Messi at Inter Miami as he looks for new club

France international Paul Pogba has dropped hints suggesting a possible transfer to Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami. The 31-year-old is a free agent and hopes to sign with a new club as he looks to revive his career.

Pogba has been out of action for over the past year following his suspension for the usage of a banned substance. However, the four-year ban was reduced to 18 months, making the 2018 World Cup winner eligible to return to action by March.

Following the mutual termination of his contract with Juventus last November, Pogba has been linked with a move to several clubs in Europe, Saudi Arabia, and the MLS. Inter Miami reportedly have their eyes on the French superstar as they aim to bolster their squad for the new campaign.

Trending

The former Manchester United midfielder was spotted training in Florida towards the end of 2024, which fueled rumors of a potential move to 2024 Supporters' Shield winners. Pogba has also been spotted with Messi's bodyguard Yassine Cheuko recently.

Pogba has now dropped hints about a potential move to the Herons. In a recent Instagram post, Pogba can be seen wearing a shirt of Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham. The post has led to fans speculating that a move to the Florida-based club could be in the making.

A move for Paul Pogba could be viable as Inter Miami currently has an available Designated Player slot after Leonardo Campana's exit to the New England Revolution at the end of 2024.

Paul Pogba's response when asked to choose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Paul Pogba once gave his two cents in the never-ending debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. When asked in 2024 by popular Youtuber IshowSpeed who he thought the better player was between the two superstars, Pogba said (via Lionel30i on X):

"For me, there is no Ronaldo vs. Messi—stop this bu****it. If I’m making a team and need to score goals, I would take Cristiano. If I need a playmaker who can score goals and make assists, I would take Messi every day."

Pogba has yet to play alongside Messi or Ronaldo. However, he has faced the Argentine four times at club and national team level, winning once and losing thrice. He has also played against Ronaldo on 12 occasions, recording four wins, four draws, and four losses across club and international games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback