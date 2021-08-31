Paul Pogba names the most lethal finisher he has played with

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has labeled Mason Greenwood the best finisher he has ever played with. The Frenchman has played alongside a number of top-class strikers over the years for club and country including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Romelu Lukaku, Karim Benzema, and Kylian Mbappe.

Mason Greenwood has enjoyed a scintillating start to the 2021-22 campaign and has found the back of the net in all three of Manchester United's games in the Premier League this season.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a breakout campaign during the 2019-20 season as he scored 10 goals in 31 league appearances for the Red Devils. He managed to score just seven times in the Premier League last season but showed glimpses of returning to his best form towards the end of the campaign.

Mason Greenwood's Manchester United teammate Paul Pogba lauded the forward for his finishing ability. Pogba believes Greenwood is the most lethal finisher he has ever played with.

'Mason, I think he's more left foot, he dribbles more with his left but to shoot he can shoot with both, his finishing is unreal. I think he's the best finisher that I've seen, that I've trained with so far. He's unbelievable, I wish he can score more goals and improve and help us to win titles," Pogba told Stadium Astro.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has had an impressive start to the 2021-22 campaign. The 28-year-old has registered five assists in just three Premier League games so far.

Pogba, however, is yet to commit his future to Manchester United and has less than a year remaining on his current contract with the club.

Manchester United have managed to sign Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo thus far. The Red Devils have made a statement of intent and are currently one of the favorites to win the Premier League title this season. This could entice Paul Pogba into signing a contract extension with the club during the course of the season.

